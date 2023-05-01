‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Weekly Home Rentals Can Hit $65,000 or More

Love the lavish mansion teased on the new spinoff, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard? A multi-bedroom, waterfront home with a pool will definitely cost renters a significant amount, ranging from $28,000 to $65,000 a week or more.

Unlike the Hamptons series, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard only filmed for a few weeks, similar to Bravo’s Winter House. But like the Hamptons series, the Vineyard version of Summer House needed a massive home with features like a pool and enough bedrooms for the 12 friends.

What do homes like ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ rent for per week?

For homes that mirror the mansion seen on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, renters could spend $65,000 a week. A waterfront estate with a pool and guest house in Edgartown rents for $65,000 a week. The home also has a water view and a private gym.

Jordan Emanuel, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Shanice Henderson, Summer Marie Thomas, Bria Fleming, Nick Arrington, Alex Tyree, Preston Mitchum, Silas Cooper | Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Another home located in Katama, which is the beachy area of Edgartown also offers many of the same amenities and comfortably sleeps 12. This home also rents for $65,000 per week and has a pool, water views and was designed by noted architect Patrick Ahearn.

Another Patrick Ahearn home, but this one in Oak Bluffs includes a pool, soaring ceilings, plus a private gym. The home sleeps 16 within its six bedrooms, but renters only pay $35,000 per week.

How do ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ rental costs compare to ‘Summer House’ in the Hamptons?

When the original Summer House kicked off, the home featured on the show was being offered for anywhere from $100,000 to $125,000 per month. However, the home featured in Summer House Season 7 rents for about $250,000 per month. The monthly rent in the Hamptons would technically match what Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard producers paid for their crib when they filmed last year.

Homes like these also sell within a similar price range. Currently, the Hamptons Summer House is on the market for about $4.5 million. Unless producers plan to buy it, Summer House Season 8 may need to find a new location.

Homes on the Vineyard are also extremely pricey. Multiple-bedroom homes with a pool can sell from $2.5 to well over $22 million.

Home prices exploded on the Vineyard since the pandemic

Buying a home, and even renting, is more expensive than ever on the island. Many people sought refuge on Martha’s Vineyard during the pandemic, with a slew of buyers snapping up properties and driving down inventory. Not only did this boost prices, but it worsened an already alarming housing epidemic on the island.

The average single-family home was just over $2 million in 2021 and rose to $2.1 million in 2022, the Vineyard Gazette reports. “The impact is that we are moving toward what happened on Nantucket, where the getting-in price [to buy a home on Island] is [often] $3 million to $4 million,” Deb Blair, president of LINK said. “We don’t have the pricing of Nantucket here but we are barreling toward this new threshold of what it will cost to buy a home on Martha’s Vineyard.”

Explore the new home and series when Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard premieres on Sunday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.