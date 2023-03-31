‘Survivor’ Rules Prohibit Castaways From Speaking to the Crew

Just like any reality television show, the producers of Survivor enforce hundreds of rules to ensure the safety of their cast and crew and guarantee that the game is fair. If they didn’t, the series would be even more chaotic than it already is. And one rule bans the contestants from interacting with the camera crew during filming.

Why do the rules state that ‘Survivor’ players can’t speak to the camerapeople?

Lauren-Ashley Beck, the fourth-place finisher from Survivor: Island of the Idols, shared why one of the show’s rules states that the castaways can’t speak to the camera crew. She told Insider, “It would be an interference with the game.”

As mentioned, the producers (including host Jeff Probst) want Survivor to be as fair as possible. So that means no outside interference or help (especially when the camera operators are following castaways on immunity idol hunts). Some castaways have claimed that the crew can give away where an idol is based on the amount of attention they are giving them, but that’s possibly changed in recent seasons as producers have caught on to this trick.

During an interview with People, Probst further explained why not conversing with the camera crew is one of the Survivor rules.

“The reason for this is because we want their experience to be pure. The less involvement from production, the better,” the host said. “It’s hard on our crew because they’re human, and they want to be polite to the players. But we’ve done it this way since day one of season 1, and it works, so we stick with it. So yes, that means if a player asked a question to one of our crew, they would most likely be met with an awkward silence!”

But despite being unable to communicate with the camerapeople directly, the castaways can still get to know them.

“I was on the island for 38 days,” Beck shared. “So you pick up on energies, and they laugh at the things that you said.”

There are exceptions to this rule

Of course, there are exceptions to some Survivor rules, including the one that prohibits the cast from interacting with the crew.

They are allowed to speak to Jeff Probst during challenges and when he makes the rare camp visit (as seen in Survivor 44 Episode 5). And if a castaway gets hurt and Probst calls in the medical team, they have to be able to speak to the doctors.

As fans also saw in Survivor 44 Episode 5, castaways don’t have to follow the rules during confessionals. A producer asks them questions about the game offscreen, and they answer.

So there is direct communication while filming confessionals. But the questions aren’t meant to be leading or give anything away about other players or outside knowledge. The producer’s comment about Frannie Marin blushing was just an observation, so the game is still fair.

One rule forbids the ‘Survivor’ cast members from speaking to each other

Along with Survivor contestants not being able to interact with the camera crew, some rules also prohibit them from talking to one another during specific points in the game.

Producers keep a medical box in the woods for the castaways. The kit includes necessary supplies like sunscreen, bug repellant, and vitamins. And if more than one player has to access it, the cameras stop rolling, so they can’t talk to one another.

Beck told Insider that the cameras are off during this process “because they want to keep the illusion that it’s a reality show. We’re explicitly told that we’re not allowed to talk strategy if we’re helping each other put on sunscreen.”

Plus, producers forbid players from communicating with one another during the trek to Tribal Council. And it’s for the same reason they can’t talk at the medical box. If the cameras aren’t rolling, their lips must be sealed.

New episodes of Survivor 44 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. And fans can stream Survivor on Paramount+.