Survivor sisters Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner reunited to celebrate Meissner’s pregnancy. Along with other friends Wolfe recently hosted a baby shower for Meissner and can’t wait to see her as a mom.

Wolfe laughed about how motherhood makes Survivor look like child’s play. “Survivor is short,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “Motherhood just keeps going and going and going.”

“But I’m super excited for her. She’s going to be an incredible mom,” Wolfe added who shares three kids with her husband, Bryan.

Kim Wolfe and friends threw Chelsea Meissner a baby shower

Wolfe, who stars in the HGTV show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? said she couldn’t wait to see Meissner pregnant.

Sabrina Thompson, Chelsea Meissner and and Kim Wolfe | Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS via Getty Images

“I’m leaving tomorrow to go to Charleston and I’m throwing her a baby shower this weekend with a couple of other best friends,” Wolfe dished. “And so this is the first time I’ll see her pregnant. So this is going to be very weird because, when you don’t get to watch someone progress in some type of a change it is shocking to the system. But to go from seeing someone not pregnant to being pregnant, I’m trying to mentally prepare.”

Meissner, who also starred in the Bravo series Southern Charm surprised fans when she announced she was pregnant.

“The circle of life is a powerful thing. When Tyson passed, I knew I could never love another soul nearly as much unless I had a child of my own,” she shared on Instagram, referring to her beloved dog Tyson who had died last year. “Now here we are with one on the way. You just never know what God has in store for you. I’m so fortunate to have strong women in my life who have paved the road for me to motherhood and lucky to have one hell of a man! Here’s to a thick girl summer.”

Will Kim Wolfe help design the nursery?

Wolfe and Meissner took their Survivor bond to the design world. Wolfe had a big hand in helping Meissner renovate her home, which she showed off on Southern Charm. Meissner has also partnered with major home brands to spotlight her designs.

So does that mean that Wolfe will help Meissner with her nursery? “I’m really not,” Wolfe said. “The first house that I did for her, this was kind of like her pre-realizing this is a love for her as well.”

“And so we bounce ideas off of each other,” Wolfe said. “We’re constantly sharing things on Instagram. But she has good taste and will do a great job on that nursery on her own.”

Meissner’s Southern Charm friends are also thrilled that she’s going to be a mother. Cameran Eubanks wrote on Meissner’s pregnancy announcement, “I LOVE HER ALREADY!! P can’t wait for her Podna to arrive!!” Shep Rose, who briefly dated Meissner added, “So happy for you Chelsea. And jealous of the kid’s upcoming adventurous life!”

Meissner didn’t reveal her specific due date other than “Arriving September 2023.”