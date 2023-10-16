Suzanne Somers' final birthday gift was a declaration of love from her husband of almost five decades.

Suzanne Somers‘ husband of almost five decades, Alan Hamel, gifted her a beautiful and heartfelt birthday gift hours before her October 15th death. The former Three’s Company star would have turned 77 years old one day later.

Alan Hamel’s gift to his wife, Suzanne Somers, was a reflection of their long love affair

Suzanne Somers’ publicist, R. Couri Hay, told People Magazine that her husband, Alan Hamel, gave her a beautiful and touching gift hours before she died. It was a reflection of their long love affair.

Couri Hay revealed that Hamel wrote a love poem for his wife’s birthday, “gave it to her a day early, and she read the poem and went to bed and later died peacefully in her sleep.” In the poem, written in all caps, Hamel describes his oft-use of the word “love” and how he used the endearing term often.

Hamel wrote: “WHAT BRAND OF LOVE DO I FEEL FOR MY WIFE SUZANNE? CAN I FIND IT IN ANY OF THE ABOVE? A RESOUNDING NO!!!! THERE IS NO VERSION OF THE WORD THAT IS APPLICABLE TO SUZANNE, AND I EVEN USE THE WORD APPLICABLE ADVISEDLY.”

He continued, “THE CLOSEST VERSION IN WORDS ISN’T EVEN CLOSE. IT’S NOT EVEN A FRACTION OF A FRACTION OF A FRACTION. UNCONDITIONAL LOVE DOES NOT DO IT. I’LL TAKE A BULLET FOR YOU; DOESN’T DO IT. I WEEP WHEN I THINK ABOUT MY FEELINGS FOR YOU. FEELINGS… THAT’S GETTING CLOSE, BUT NOT ALL THE WAY.”

Hamil explained, “55 YEARS TOGETHER, 46 MARRIED AND NOT EVEN ONE HOUR APART FOR 42 OF THOSE YEARS,” he shared. “EVEN THAT DOESN’T DO IT. EVEN GOING TO BED AT 6 O’CLOCK AND HOLDING HANDS WHILE WE SLEEP DOESN’T DO IT. STARING AT YOUR BEAUTIFUL FACE WHILE YOU SLEEP DOESN’T DO IT.”

He concluded: “I’M BACK TO FEELINGS. THERE ARE NO WORDS. THERE ARE NO ACTIONS. NO PROMISES. NO DECLARATIONS. EVEN THE GREEN-SHADED SCHOLARS OF THE OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS HAVE SPENT 150 YEARS AND STILL HAVE FAILED TO COME UP WITH THAT ONE WORD. SO I WILL CALL IT, ‘US, ’ UNIQUELY, MAGICALLY, INDESCRIBABLY WONDERFUL ‘US.’”

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel were married for 46 years

Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers during a Look Magazine Party on February 14, 1979 at Jimmy’s Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, United States. | Ron Galella/Getty Images

Both Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel had been previously married. Somers divorced Bruce Somers, with whom she shared a son, Bruce Somers Jr., in 1968 after three years of marriage. Hamel shares two children, Stephen and Leslie, with ex-wife Marilyn Shapiro, to whom he was married from 1958 to 1971

The couple first met in 1967 while Somers worked as a prize model on The Anniversary Game, which Hamel hosted. They dated for 10 years before tying the knot in 1977.

Somers and Hamel were grandparents of six. She told Closer Weekly that being a grandmother was one of the great joys of her life.

“Our six grandchildren, three girls and three boys, love us unconditionally, and we are crazy in love with them,” she said. “We are fascinated by the lives they are living and careers they have chosen. They are smart and funny, and we see ourselves in them.”.

Suzanne Somers died ‘peacefully at home’ surrounded by loved ones

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the actor’s publicist, R. Couri Hay, wrote in a statement on her official Instagram page on October 15.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the statement continued. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

People Magazine also shared a separate statement regarding Somers’ health. She was “very engaged right to the end,” her publicist said. There will be a private family burial sometime this week. A public memorial is yet to be scheduled.