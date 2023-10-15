Suzanne Somers and her second husband, Alan Hamel, had a tough time in their marriage when Somers became a stepmom to his kids. Here's what she said.

Health gurus everywhere know Suzanne Somers well. The Threes Company star built an empire of her own after starring in the show. And while we loved watching Somers act, we also found her personal life fascinating. After divorcing her first husband, Bruce Somers, in 1968, she found love with Alan Hamel. But their marriage wasn’t always easy. Here’s what Suzanne Somers said about having “huge fights” with her second husband.

Suzanne Somers said she had ‘huge fights’ with her husband, Alan Hamel, over becoming a stepmother

Suzanne Somers met her second husband, Alan Hamel, just a year after divorcing her first husband. He hosted the Anniversary Game when she starred in the game show as a prize model. Sparks flew when Hamel and Somers met and started dating, and they married in 1977.

The early years of their marriage weren’t easy due to their blended family. Somers had a son, Bruce Jr., and Hamel had two kids, Stephen and Leslie. Somers stepped into the role of stepmother for Stephen and Leslie, and she spoke to Closer Weekly about how the experience nearly destroyed her marriage.

“In that first decade, yes, we did argue,” she shared, according to Daily Mail. “We did have huge fights, but it was always over protective feelings towards our own individual children.”

She then added that “step-mothers have a much more challenging time than stepfathers because biological mothers often make the children aware they cannot have another mother.”

“At the time, speaking about divorce was a new phenomenon. Blending families was even newer. No one had any rules,” she told Closer Weekly, adding that she and her husband had different parenting styles. “I had a set of rules — no feet on the furniture, don’t borrow our clothes without asking, knock before entering — and Alan didn’t. We battled for years before we became united.”

Somers added that the kids “acted out” because of the “resentment” surrounding her new role as stepmom. But she saw serious improvement after she and Hamel sought therapy.

“True healing takes time,” she concluded. “You can’t fake it. Feelings must be real. But it was through therapy that we learned to dig deep inside each of us to find what it was that was holding us back.”

Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel | George Rose/Getty Images

The ‘Threes Company’ star explained how she kept the spark alive with her husband

In her later years, Suzanne Somers had a fantastic relationship with her husband’s kids. And she shared the secret to keeping her marriage fun and fresh.

“We give each other a lot of attention,” she told Us Weekly. “That seems simple, but you’d be amazed at how many couples don’t remember to give one another a lot of attention. It’s not, like, a chore for us. I love to hug him and rub his hair. He tells me I’m beautiful all the time, and we hold hands while we sleep. It’s the most beautiful part of my life.”

Somers also explained how she and Hamel valued date nights. “We date every night,” she stated. “I think dates are really important, especially [in] long-term marriages.” They’d commonly meet at Big Al’s bar, a bar near their home, after work. “We sip tequila, listen to music, sometimes we dance,” she said.

Sadly, Somers died from breast cancer on Oct. 15, 2023 — a day before her birthday. Hamel gave her an early birthday present before her death. She received “a handwritten love poem wrapped in her favorite pink peonies,” according to Daily Mail.

