Suzanne Somers death at 76 shocked th world. The famed actor had several serious cancer battles during her life. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000.

Suzanne Somers, whose breakout role as Chrissy Snow in Three’s Company remains iconic, has died. Somers died just one day shy of her 77th birthday. The cause was reportedly breast cancer. While Somers announced she was battling the deadly disease over the summer, it isn’t the first time she fought a cancer diagnosis. Suzanne Somers was originally diagnosed with breast cancer more than two decades ago, and she had additional cancer scares.

When was Suzanne Somers diagnosed with breast cancer?

While Somers’ 2023 death shocked fans and many in the entertainment industry, she had battled the deadly disease for decades. Suzanne Somers was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. According to ABC News, the cancer was discovered during a routine mammogram when the Step By Step star was 53.

Suzanne Somers | SGranitz/WireImage

Somers’ treatment plan included surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and radiation therapy. She also used alternative medicines to try to keep the cancer at bay. Somers, the author of several health and aging books, was a proponent of alternative and preventative medicines.

Breast cancer was not the only health issue the starlet battled

Somers’ breast cancer diagnosis was her longest-lasting medical issue, but it was not the first. In 2020, Somers told CBS that she had battled cancer three times before being diagnosed with breast cancer in her 50s. She said she dealt with melanoma in her 30s while working on Three’s Company. She was also diagnosed with endometrial hyperplasia around the same time. Endometrial hyperplasia is an unusual thickening of the uterine wall. While not all hyperplasia is cancerous, it can be. Both conditions were successfully treated.

Joyce DeWitt, John Ritter and Suzanne Somers | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

While Somers battled her previous cancer diagnosis without incident, it was never gone for good. Following her decision to take time away from the public in 2023, she took to Instagram to give her fans an update on her health. Somers told her 249,000 followers that she was dealing with a reoccurrence of breast cancer. The note also revealed that it wasn’t the first time she had battled the disease since her original diagnosis. The message, which was accompanied by a photo of Somers with her husband, Alan Hamel, was posted in July, less than three months before her death.

Somers died on October 15 at the age of 76. She died at home in the early morning, surrounded by her family. While Somers ultimately died from cancer, it appears as though she was optimistic about surviving another battle with the disease. She spoke with People just before her death bout her upcoming birthday celebration.