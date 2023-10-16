Suzanna Somers adored her husband, Alan Hamel, though she revealed the lowest point in her life was when she hurt him.

Suzanne Somers was a health and fitness icon and Threes Company superstar. The actor divorced her first husband, Bruce Somers, in 1968, and she met Alan Hamel a year later on the set of Anniversary Game. She and Hamel married and had a wonderful relationship until her death on Oct. 15, 2023. But Suzanne Somers once revealed she “hurt her husband” — and it was the lowest point of her life.

Suzanne Somers revealed she once ‘hurt her husband,’ but she wouldn’t elaborate

Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, had a beautiful relationship that lasted nearly 50 years until she died in 2023. They married in 1977 after meeting in 1969 and never left each other’s side.

“We worked hard to get to this place where we’re comfortable,” Somers told People in 2020. “And we are so content together. We dance together, and we have a cocktail together at night. It’s romantic and sexy. And it’s not old people romantic. It’s cool! … We don’t fight, and we don’t have moody days. I wake up in the morning with a spring in my step.”

Somers spoke with reporter Kara Mayer Robinson about her life, career, and relationships in 2022. Robinson asked Somers about the lowest point in the actor’s life.

“The lowest point in my life — I’ve had a lot of them,” Somers said while thinking about the question. She then said it had something to do with hurting Hamel. “I hurt my husband once,” Somers said. When pressed on how she hurt her husband, Somers answered, “I don’t want to talk about it.”

“Did you learn something from it?” Robinson asked.

Somers nodded. “Everything,” she said.

As for the highest point in Somers’ life, she quickly answered, “Marrying Alan Hamel. It was all I wanted. My life is so much about being in love with my husband. I wake up every day — I hold his hand in the dark.” Somers started to get emotional when stating, “He’s everything.”

She said her relationship — and sex life — with Alan Hamel has ‘always been amazing’

Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, adored each other. Somers raved about Hamel in many interviews and even talked extensively about their sex life. In 2019, she revealed that she and Hamel often have sex at least twice daily. She didn’t think it was a big deal when she said it, but it made headlines.

“I said it, and I didn’t think about it at all,” Somers told People. “But the whole message is that it isn’t over. I never knew that what we have now would be so amazing. We’re having the best time.”

Then, when speaking on Let’s Talk With Heather Dubrow, Somers revealed she had sex with Hamel three times before noon that day. “But what time is it, like noon? I’ve had sex with him three times so far today,” she said. “What is it about 4:30 in the morning that suddenly, there he is? I’m going, ‘Could you just wait until the sun comes up?’”

“God, our relationship has always been amazing,” the Threes Company actor continued. “But now that our kids are raised, and it’s just me and Al, and we paid for the tuition, we paid for the weddings and helped them get their start — now it’s just us. Man, are we having fun.”

