The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly do not appreciate the backlash and "cheap shots" they been receiving after news broke that their deal with Spotify has ended.

Not long after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to America, they signed a lucrative deal between their company Archewell Audio and Spotify. Fans waited in anticipation for nearly two years to hear streaming content from the Sussexes and in August 2022, Harry’s wife released her own podcast called Archetypes. But after just one season of 12 episodes, Spotify decided not to renew Meghan’s podcast. It was then publicly announced that Archwell and Spotify had agreed to part ways.

Now, backlash over the Sussexes’ work ethic has been fierce and the couple is reportedly “sick and tired” of it. Here’s more on the pair’s reaction to the “cheap shots” directed at them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Suspicions that Spotify leaked news before it was supposed to be made public

It’s been reported that Meghan and Harry are not happy at all with how the news broke that their deal with the streaming service was ending. And suspicions have grown that Spotify leaked the news to the media.

A source told Us Weekly that “Spotify was supposed to release a statement saying how great it was to work with Meghan, but they didn’t and the team behind the scenes “had been pushing Harry and Meghan for more content over the last year.”

According to the publication, the duke and duchess “weren’t delivering” on what the streaming music giant needed before the deal came to an end. Another insider revealed that Meghan actually got word “a while ago” that her podcast was being scrapped.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the sitting volleyball event during the Invictus Games | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan don’t appreciate the ‘cheap shots’ after Spotify deal ends

After it became public that the Sussexes’ deal was axed, many people commented on the situation and criticized the duo over it including Spotify executive Bill Simmons.

“The F**king Grifters. That’s the podcast we should have launched with them,” Bill Simmons, who is an executive at the company and also hosts The Bill Simmons Podcast, said during his show before adding: “I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories. F*** them. The grifters.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Us Weekly’s source explained that “It seems to be one assault after another these days, with people lining up to take cheap shots at them. Quite frankly, both she and Harry are sick and tired of it.”

However, some believe that this is just a case of karma as the tables have turned now following all the shots Meghan and Harry have launched at the royal family since their departure.

Either way, the insiders insist that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “have their sights set on a new chapter with a ton of exciting things in the pipeline” and expect to “come back stronger.”