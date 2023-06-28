Here's what a royal commentator is saying about the latest blows to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Plus why Meghan's rebrand may not include her husband.

News regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hasn’t been too positive lately. The duchess’s Archetypes Spotify podcast was not renewed for a second season and one of the streaming service’s executives publicly called the Sussexes “grifters,” then it was reported that Taylor Swift refused to appear on Archetypes even after Meghan sent her a handwritten note. Moreover, the luxury goods label Dior denied it was signing the prince’s wife to a deal with the fashion house.

It’s been reported that the couple has been trying to rebrand themselves and move away from the victim narrative and continuing to criticize Harry’s family. But whatever they plan on doing for their rebrand they need to do it quickly according to a royal commentator because “their empire is crumbling fast.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle listen to speakers at the General Assembly during the Nelson Mandela International Day | John Lamparski/Getty Images

Following those reports about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, royal commentator and GB News presenter Darren Grimes was a guest on Sky News Australia’s The Rita Panahi Show. He did not mince words when discussing what he thought of Harry and Meghan now.

Grimes compared the duo, who once had prominent roles in Britain’s most famous family, to a famous reality TV family saying that the Sussexes are as “tacky and desperate” as the Kardashians.

He added that “Their empire made of sand is crumbling faster than a sandcastle in a tidal wave.”

And on the news that Swift wouldn’t appear on Meghan’s podcast, Grimes said: “Taylor Swift is far too intelligent and far too successful to deal with this desperate couple.”

Another royal commentator agrees that the Sussexes are ‘sinking rapidly into obscurity’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee | Karwai Tang/WireImage

But Grimes isn’t the only one discussing how things have taken a turn for the Sussexes and believes they are now in danger of being like some celebrities who end up fading away.

GB News host Nigel Farage told Sky News Australia’s Paul Murray Live: “Prince Harry and Meghan are sinking rapidly into total obscurity.” He then explained that “Recent opinion polls in [the U.K.] now show that she and he are the most unpopular members of the royal family. And I think our glitzy friends on the west coast of America are starting to get ever so slightly bored of them.”

In April, Meghan signed with the talent agent WME to help with recasting her. Royal expert Daniela Elsa opined that perhaps the duchess will try to pitch herself as a “one-woman show” without her husband.

In her column for news.com.au Elsa wrote: “With their podcast deal with Spotify having gone the way of the Dodo and Princess Margaret, it is looking increasingly like the duchess has traded their Sussex double act for her own one-woman show. Meghan — and only Meghan — has a new super agent … It looks a lot like, for the first time, the couple are truly on divergent professional paths.”