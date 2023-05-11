Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Universe Costs Paramount a Whopping $500 Million a Year

Paramount is in the hot seat over Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s excessive spending habits. Despite the franchise being a major success for the network, Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe is costing Paramount half a billion dollars a year.

The concerns come as Paramount suffered a $1.1 billion loss in the first quarter of 2023. As network shares continue to drop, many are starting to question if Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe is worth the cost.

Taylor Sheridan | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Universe is costing Paramount $500 million a year

Paramount+ is experiencing a surge in subscribers thanks to the success of the Yellowstone spinoffs 1923 and 1883. The streaming service saw nearly 10 million new subscribers in the final quarter of 2022 alone, with an additional 4.1 million added in the first quarter of 2023.

Yet, the company still managed to lose $1.1 billion in quarter one of this year. The cost of producing Yellowstone and its prequels are partially to blame for the losses.

In addition to Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923, Sheridan created a slew of shows for Paramount. This includes Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Lioness. Sheridan is also working on a new sequel in the Yellowstone franchise, which has yet to be named.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Sheridan’s shows are costing Paramount a staggering $500 million a year. For example, 1923 cost nearly $200 million for the first season, which starred Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

The ‘Yellowstone’ Universe is breaking the bank with overly extravagant sets

Considering the success of the Yellowstone universe, Paramount has given Sheridan free rein to produce his vision for the show’s sprawling universe. But some are starting to question the cost of this independence.

Over the years, Sheridan has created a group of businesses that provide support for his television productions. These businesses allow him to rent out his ranches, horses, and other assets to the shows. This earns Sheridan a substantial amount of extra income on top of his already sizable earnings as a writer and producer.

Crew members and executives have described Sheridan’s projects as being overly extravagant. This includes on-set catering bills double what is typically expected, pricey filming locations, and overtime fees that significantly exceed the budget.

With costs spiraling out of control and production schedules being pushed back, the future of Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe remains uncertain.

Taylor Sheridan rents his ranch to shoot his shows for $50,000 per week

Sheridan has built a profitable business empire that revolves around his various television shows. These ventures include actor-training “Cowboy Camps” held on one of his ranches and renting herds of cattle for $25 a head.

The Yellowstone creator’s production model has been highly successful for Paramount, driving the success of its streaming platform and cable network. However, this success has come at a steep cost, with expenses rising to some of the highest in the entertainment world.

Given his success, Sheridan has the power to dictate the terms of his shows’ production, with little resistance from executives and crew members. He is known for selecting his own Texas ranches as favored filming locations, which he rents to Paramount for up to $50,000 per week.

Sheridan’s level of control over his projects is unparalleled in the industry. But given how much his shows are costing Paramount, the network might need to rethink its working relationship with the Yellowstone showrunner.

The final installment of Sheridan’s flagship Yellowstone will premiere later this year followed by yet another spinoff.