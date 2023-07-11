Taylor Swift had to start 'Last Kiss' over twice during a recent Eras Tour stop after skipping over some of the lyrics. Here's what happened.

On the Kansas City, Mo. stop of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the singer forgot the order of her lyrics to “Last Kiss.” She asked her audience for “the honor of starting over,” only to repeat the same mistake.

Taylor Swift’s introduction of ‘Last Kiss’

During the Kansas City, Mo. stop along the Eras Tour on July 8th, Swift pointed out the significance of playing “Last Kiss” on that day.

“I don’t know if you noticed what the date is today, but it’s July 8th,” she said, as reported by Billboard. “Soon it will be July 9th. You know what time it is, Kansas City. It’s time to play ‘Last Kiss’ and cry.”

The date comes up in the second verse: “I do recall now the smell of the rain/ Fresh on the pavement, I ran off the plane/ That July ninth, the beat of your heart/ It jumps through your shirt/I can still feel your arms.”

In the prologue of the vinyl edition of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the re-released, re-recorded version of her third album, Swift calls the song “the saddest song I’ve ever written.”

The singer started ‘Last Kiss’ over twice

Once Swift started playing the song, she ran into a hiccup. “Last Kiss” came during the acoustic section of her set at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift began the song like she typically does, but after the first two lines of the opening verse, began singing the “July ninth” portion of the second verse. The singer stopped performing to acknowledge her mistake.

“Oh my God, the words… We have this rule on this tour where if I mess up a song that I have to play it again some other time on the tour so that I can avenge myself,” she told the crowd. “I got too excited, I got too excited. Will you allow me the honor of starting over?”

Related Taylor Swift Runs off Stage Amid Set Malfunction

The crowd, of course, obliged and the singer began again. She sang the first three lines then abruptly stopped after second-guessing herself.

“Oh my God! No, those are the right lyrics,” she said, repeating the opening lines. “I swear that I will not mess this up again! Oh my God! This one, I love this one. Why am I doing this to this song?”

Swift made it through her third go of “Last Kiss” seamlessly.

The Errors Tour

The lyrics mess-up adds fuel to the fire that is “The Errors Tour”—what some fans have renamed Swift’s tour after hearing about several show mishaps.

For a show that’s over three hours and includes multiple theatrical elements, there’s bound to be a few hiccups throughout the 52-stop tour. During one Chicago show, Swift swallowed a bug on stage. In May, there was some trouble between a security guard and a fan. At a show in Houston, Texas, Swift injured her hand backstage. On her June 30 stop, Swift’s set malfunctioned, causing the singer to sprint offstage.