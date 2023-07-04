Taylor Swift had to make a split second decision during a recent set on her Eras Tour. Here's what happened at the Cincinnati, Ohio show.

Taylor Swift is in the middle of her 52-stop Eras tour. During the June 30 show at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, a set malfunction appeared to take place that sent the “Babe” singer sprinting off the stage.

What happened to the stage during the Eras Cincinnati, Ohio show?

During her first show at Paycor Stadium, a mishap occurred with the stage. Just as Swift was wrapping up the “Reputation” portion of the show with the song “Look What You Made Me Do,” she hit her mark just as she normally does. Her mark is on a spot on the stage that lowers and raises throughout the show—on this night she had successfully ridden the elevator-like feature several times with no hiccups. That is until “Look What You Made Me Do.”

One fan caught Swift on camera problem-solving in real time. The singer stood in place waiting for the stage to lower. She even stomped her foot to bring attention to the issue for her tech team. But to no avail.

Suddenly, the singer darted for a door at the back of the stage, weaving through her dancers. The concert includes several outfit changes to highlight the singer’s different eras. This moment, after “LWYMMD,” was supposed to be one of those quick changes before the “Speak Now” portion of the show.

Other fans caught the stage lowering mere seconds after Swift darts for the door—”still swift af boi,” the singer wrote in response on social media.

The show also had a small wardrobe malfunction

Mechanically speaking, the rest of the show was smooth sailing. There was, however, a small wardrobe malfunction. During “Lavender Haze,” Swift’s purple jacket got caught on her matching sequin dress. But the singer took care of the situation by quietly yanking her arm out of the dress fabric.

Other issues on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour

For a show that’s over three hours and includes multiple theatrical elements, there’s bound to be a few hiccups throughout the 52-stop tour. Some fans have been calling these mishaps, “the Errors Tour.”

During one Chicago show, Swift swallowed a bug on stage. After a brief coughing fit, she apologized to fans for the interruption.

“It’s totally fine, it’s just stupid,” she said, adding that the bug was “delicious.” “Is there any chance that none of you saw that? It’s fine, it’s all … I’ve swallowed it.”

In May, there was some trouble between a security guard and a fan. At the show in Philadelphia, there appeared to be a security guard scolding a fan on the floor during “Bad Blood.” The singer directed “She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything!” at the security man as if it was part of the song.

And at a show in Houston, Texas, Swift injured her hand backstage. After, she took to Instagram to let fans know she was OK.

“For those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely — tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change — braced my fall with my palm,” she wrote.