It looks like Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle won’t be best friends any time soon — or, perhaps Swift was just too busy planning her “The Eras” tour (more likely that it’s the second one) to hang out with the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle, who launched her now-defunct podcast “Archetypes” last year, supposedly asked Swift to stop in and be a guest on the show. However, a new report suggests that Swift declined; the report rolled out not long after Spotify announced that it had chosen to part ways with Meghan, who is supposedly taking the show to another platform. But maybe it’s not so much about why Swift declined but rather how she declined.

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle reached out personally to Taylor Swift to appear on ‘Archetypes’

After Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, left the royal family for greener pastures in the United States, the two set out on their own journey to make money while also bringing awareness to issues they were passionate about. And so, “Archetypes” was born, a podcast from the Archewell Foundation, which was hosted by the duchess and featured various guests who would discuss the stereotypes women face on a regular basis.

But a new report from The Wall Street Journal suggests Meghan was snubbed by arguably one of the most famous women in the world: Taylor Swift. The report alleges that Meghan sent a handwritten note to Swift asking if she’d like to participate in an episode. And while Swift certainly doesn’t have a ton of free time, the pop singer didn’t even communicate with Meghan to decline. Rather, she supposedly said no through her representative. Whether Swift meant harm or not (and we have to assume she did not), it certainly seems like a bit of a cold response to a hand-written invitation.

Taylor Swift | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp

Related Royal Expert Warns Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Face a Future Similar to Another Royal Who Abdicated the Throne

Meghan Markle and Spotify recently parted ways

Surprisingly, Meghan’s podcast, which debuted at no. 1 last year, didn’t last more than one season on the streaming service. Rather, it was announced in June 2023 that Spotify was terminating the deal with Meghan due to not meeting “productivity benchmarks,” per The Independent.

Since the deal fell through, a number of executives have spoken out against Meghan and Harry, including Bill Simmons, a top executive at Spotify who called Harry and Meghan “grifters.” Beyond that, Jeremy Zimmer, the CEO of United Talent Agency (a major Hollywood agency) flat-out said that Meghan isn’t that talented. “Kust because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something,” Zimmer said of the duchess in his recent interview with Semafor, per The Independent.

Harry and Meghan have hit a number of setbacks when it comes to their Hollywood success. In addition to the Spotify cancellation, Harry and Meghan’s animated show, Pearl, was dropped from Netflix in 2022 before it even had the chance to premiere. Harry and Meghan did create a highly successful documentary regarding their time in the royal family, but the axed deals, all of which do not play on their royal fame, seem to have some questioning what the long-term plan is for the couple.