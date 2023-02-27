‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Trailer Shows Nate Reveling in His Villain Era

The wait is almost over! Ted Lasso Season 3 hits Apple TV+ on March 15, and the streamer recently released the full-length trailer. Fans last caught up with Ted and the AFC Richmond football team toward the end of 2021, and several relationships were up in the air. Now, the Ted Lasso Season 3 trailer hints that Nate might be loving his new villainous persona more than anyone expected.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 trailer has officially arrived! | Apple TV+

Nate went from meek to mean in ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2

Throughout the second season of Ted Lasso, Nate, played by Nick Mohammed, who began the series as exceedingly humble, underwent a gradual, yet villainous, transformation. After Ted’s (Jason Sudeikis) panic attack in the middle of a big game, he tried to play it off as some simple stomach issues. However, Nate ratted out the real reason behind Ted’s sudden departure – an anxiety attack – to reporter Trent Crim (James Lance).

Trent published the article, which caused Ted to receive backlash from AFC Richmond fans. The season concluded with Nate accepting a job offer from AFC Richmond’s competitors, West Ham United. Meanwhile, Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) prepared for a long period of separation while Keeley pursues a new career.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 trailer shows Nate continuing to fume over Ted’s behavior

Set to the tune of The Rolling Stone’s “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” the Ted Lasso Season 3 trailer features all of our favorite characters walking back onto the field at AFC Richmond. Fans see catch glimpses of Nate as he coaches West Ham United, but always with a scowl plastered on his face. He clearly hasn’t moved past his anger at Ted, Beard (Brendan Hunt), and Roy Kent.

The trailer also shows Keeley grappling with the responsibilities of running her own PR agency. However, most viewers likely breathed a sigh of relief to see Keeley and Roy cuddling in bed together.

Apple TV+’s official synopsis reads, “In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

New season, new time slot

Ted Lasso Season 3 is set to return on March 15, 2023, as announced by Apple TV+. However, the new season will have a different time slot than previous seasons, which typically released new episodes on Fridays. In a move to experiment with a mid-week launch, Apple TV+ has scheduled the new season to premiere on Wednesdays. New episodes will drop weekly, beginning on March 15.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Ted Lasso updates!