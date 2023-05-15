Teddi Mellencamp From ‘RHOBH’ Says Ramona Singer From ‘RHONY’ Didn’t Treat Her ‘Like a Human’

Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York City famously forgets names and nothing seems to have changed. Podcast host and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Teddi Mellencamp recounted how Singer didn’t treat her “like a human” when Singer was a guest on her podcast.

From bumbling her famous last name to acting clueless about who Mellencamp was, Singer made quite an impression on Mellencamp.

Ramona Singer didn’t know who Teddi Mellencamp was

While reflecting on Singer as a guest, Mellencamp asked co-host Tamra Judge if she noticed that Singer was being a little shady toward her. “By the way, did you notice that in our interview with Ramona, she would not acknowledge me as a human being?” Mellencamp wondered on her Two Ts in a Pod podcast.

Ramona Singer and Teddi Mellencamp | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation/Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

Judge agreed that Singer didn’t know Mellencamp’s name, but for years thought Mellencamp was Jeana Keough, one of the original RHOC cast members, or Gina Kirschenheiter, a current RHOC cast member. “She would ask me, ‘Do you have kids?’ when I’d ask how’s Avery,” Mellencamp recalled.

“Yeah but that’s Ramona, she’s been like that,” Judge said.

Ramona also botched Teddi’s famous last name

Not only did Singer not know who Mellencamp was, but she also didn’t actually acknowledge her. “I would be like, ‘So Ramona, how are your kids doing?’ I’d be giving her the same thing,” Mellencamp said. “And she’d be like, ‘Tamra, let me tell you …’ And I was like, ‘I just asked you the f***ing question!”

“And then I go halfway through because she wouldn’t even make eye contact with me through Zoom, ‘I have a question.’ And this is not in any ego way, but was just really curious. I go, ‘Do you know my name?'” Mellencamp recounted. “And she goes, ‘Yeah!’ Uh, Teddi Mettlein. Mettlincomp.”

So Judge asked Singer if she knew who Mellencamp’s famous father, John Cougar Mellencamp was. “Because that’s a very well-known person,” Judge said. “She goes, ‘Yeah, John Meddleton!'”

This isn’t the first time the ‘RHONY’ star didn’t know a name

Stumbling over Mellencamp’s name is certainly nothing new. Singer played a game on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she had to name past co-guests on the show.

“You know what isn’t one of [Ramona’s talents]? Remembering people’s names,” host Andy Cohen joked before he introduced the game. “As evidenced by the time she once referred to David Foster as the ‘older gentleman’ and my producer Anthony as ‘Jeff with the hair.’”

Of course, Singer fumbled the first photo she saw of Denise Richards. “Oh, I love her. Denise Rich, she’s a lovely lady,” she immediately said. Singer couldn’t name other co-guests like Meghan McCain and Adam Lambert.

During the podcast interview, Mellencamp also asked Singer why she shaded the cast from the RHONY Legacy. “And now you’re allegedly cast as one,” Mellencamp recalled asking Singer. “And she’s like, ‘Well, I didn’t mean it that way.’ I’m like, ‘Well, then what way did you mean it?'”

“That’s Ramona,” Judge added. “That’s why she’s good TV. That’s why they need her.”