Heather Dubrow Teases ‘RHOC’ Season 17 Will Be a ‘Doozy’ and Reveals New HD Network [Exclusive]

Heather Dubrow admits that the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County will be a little tough. RHOC fans have been waiting for news about when season 17 will drop and Dubrow told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she anticipates RHOC Season 17 news to come “soon.”

“RHOC should be coming out soon, and it’s going to be a doozy,” she shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “It was not an easy season for me and I’m curious to see how I feel as I watch it play out again on television.”

‘RHOC’ Season 17 explosive headlines tease a feud between Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge returns to RHOC Season 17 after a few-year hiatus. Judge and Dubrow were friends when they were both on the series, but Judge took a few shots at Dubrow last year, making remarks on podcasts that Dubrow controlled production behind the scenes of the show.

Most recently Judge implied that Dubrow was rude to production. “I’m not going to name somebody, but I will say that we have one on our cast right now that does not treat production well,” she said on her Two T’s and a Pod podcast.

Judge also apparently led a “gang-up” and went “nuclear” on Dubrow, Page Six reports. Dubrow did not comment on her relationship with Judge with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Heather Dubrow focuses on her new HD Network ahead of ‘RHOC’ Season 17

Ahead of RHOC Season 17, Dubrow launched the HD Network, which is the first interactive global lifestyle network. “Powered by Fireside’s interactive streaming technology, The HD network is aimed to help us all live our lives in High Definition,” according to a release.

Dubrow currently has multiple businesses, including a podcast and she explained what makes her HD Network different from her other projects. “This will be the first time I will be able to respond in real-time to my community,” she said.

“Whether I’m doing a television show or my podcast, it takes time to hear people’s feedback, and then for me to respond. The HD network on Fireside will be an incredible opportunity for all of us to talk to each other, share with each other, and learn from each other,” she said.

Fans will have real-time access to Heather and her guests

Members can join The HD Network through Fireside to participate in Dubrow’s first weekly series Night Cap, virtual HD parties, Dubrow’s fashion and beauty must-have giveaways, private coaching, special celebrity guest drop-ins, and consultations with husband Dr. Terry Dubrow.

“Night Cap is essentially the drink at the end of the day, where you unwind and talk about your day your week, and your life. Nothing is off-limits when we’re all hanging out having our nightcap,” she teased. The first episode of Night Cap premiered on April 18 and is accessible through May 9.

“Since the network is really about being interactive with the audience, it’s not so much about guests, as it is about being able to virtually spend time together on a different level. Terry will be doing his own show, called Curbside Consult, which is going to be incredible!” Dubrow said. “We’ve also assembled an amazing group of content creators who are all experts in their fields, and I know the audience will really love being a part of their world.”