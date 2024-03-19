Leah Messer might have a tax bill, but she has plenty of jobs, too. She is working as a server and she's looking to continuie her real estate journey.

Leah Messer has spent years on TV. MTV fans first met her on 16 & Pregnant when she was expecting twins. Those twins are now 13. Fans have watched them grow up on Teen Mom 2. While the show has certainly offered Leah many new opportunities, it’s also caused problems, like a massive tax lien. To get out of trouble with the IRS, she’s taken on additional jobs.

Leah is currently working as a server

Leah appears to be doubling up on her efforts to get out of tax debt with a series of extra jobs. While the reality TV star, in theory, made a solid salary on Teen Mom 2, mismanagement landed her in hot water with the government.

Leah Messer | MTV/YouTube

To fix the issue, she’s taken on a job as a server at a restaurant. She shared the news that she started her new gig in September 2023 but has yet to share exactly where she is working or how many hours she’s putting in as a member of the wait staff.

Despite trying to keep a low profile, people in the West Virginia town Leah calls home are aware of her whereabouts. In late 2023, Leah took out an order of protection against Jeremy Calvert, her ex-husband. According to the Ashley Reality Roundup Group, Jeremy approached Leah while she was working and was intimidating and threatening to her. Things got so heated that the police were called to the restaurant. It is unclear what the dispute was over.

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star is still interested in real estate

The serving job is a simple side hustle for Leah. Her real passion is in real estate and media. Last year, Leah told the world that she was working on her real estate license after landing a job with a sponsoring brokerage. While she earned her license, it is currently inactive after a major setback.

The mother of three revealed that she had been let go from the brokerage sponsoring her. Leah was dropped by the brokerage in October, just weeks after obtaining her license. Her license is active until this summer. She can always renew it if she lands a gig with a new brokerage.

How much did Leah Messer earn on ‘Teen Mom 2’?

While Leah is still working on the Teen Mom franchise, Teen Mom 2 is officially over. Over the years, the series has been criticized for several reasons: the cast was fairly well-paid. MTV does not release official salaries for cast members. Still, In Touch Weekly estimates that Leah earned between $300,000 and $400,000 for her contributions to the franchise.

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 07: Leah Messer attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

Leah has now moved over to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Salary information for the new spinoff is not currently available.