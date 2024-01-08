Matthew McConaughey's iconic moment in season 3 of 'Sex and the City' almost didn't happen. The role was offered to three other actors first.

There were many iconic moments during Sex and the City‘s six-season run. Still, Matthew McConaughey yelling intensely at Carrie Bradshaw in his Hollywood office might be one of the most iconic. The scene feels a bit misplaced in the series, but it still elicits a giggle during every rewatch.

For most fans, no one but McConaughey would do in the role. He wasn’t the first to be offered the guest spot, though. It was only offered to the True Detective star because three other actors turned it down.

How Matthew McConaughey landed his iconic ‘Sex and the City’ guest spot

While it feels like only McConaughey could bring the energy needed to his infamous Sex and the City scene, it apparently could have been pretty much anyone else. In fact, McConaughey only landed the role because he was the first one to say yes. The show’s writers had a long list of actors who they thought fit the bill.

Matthew McConaughey in a cabin in Sydney, Australia | Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for Wild Turkey

According to Marie Claire, McConaughey wasn’t even a consideration when writers created the guest spot. In fact, they developed it with Alec Baldwin in mind. However, Baldwin opted out. The production team offered the role to two other actors who turned down the part before McConaughey’s name was even thrown around.

Actors who turned down a guest role on ‘Sex and the City’

Over the years, Sex and the City welcomed plenty of A-list stars and eventual A-listers. Bradley Cooper, for example, appeared on the series before he became a household name. Timothy Olyphant made an appearance early in the series, too. Bon Jovi showed up in season 2 of the series, and James Remar stole Samantha Jones’ heart as Richard Wright in two different seasons. Still, plenty of well-known actors turned down roles.

Alec Baldwin and Kristin Davis | Tom Kingston/WireImage

Before Matthew McConaughey agreed to appear on Sex and the City, the same role was offered to Alec Baldwin, George Clooney, and Warren Beatty. The writers hoped for a well-known actor for the scene where Carrie travels to California to discuss turning her columns into a movie. They simply needed an actor with name recognition for the quick scene.

Apparently, they never thought three separate actors would turn down the role. That’s what happened, though. Still, no one is mad about it.

McConaughey was amazing in the part. The Interstellar star’s take on the role elevated the scene. Frankly, we can’t imagine someone like George Clooney yelling at Carrie about what she did wrong to Mr. Big. And it wouldn’t be such an iconic scene without the slightly unhinged yelling.