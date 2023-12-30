Miranda Hobbes had some great love interests. She had some awful ones, too. We think these three suitors were better fits for her than Steve Brady.

Sure, Miranda’s on-again-off-again love, Steve Brady, had a lot of good qualities. He and Miranda made great friends, and they were even effective co-parents. Still, they were all wrong for each other regarding a romantic relationship. Their romance finally came to an end when Miranda met Che and tossed her marriage to the bartender aside. We didn’t love how she treated Steve, and we didn’t love the romantic partner she picked after Steve, but we can’t say we were surprised to see the marriage end. Frankly, Miranda Hobbes had three love interests during Sex and the City that were a better fit for her overall.

Detective Stevens would have been a great fit for Miranda Hobbes

Detective Stevens met Miranda when Carrie Bradshaw’s bag and shoes were stolen. The handsome detective immediately tried to pick up Miranda with a line about her red hair. The two hit it off rather well, but Miranda’s insecurities got the best of her. After having way too many drinks to make herself feel more confident, the charming detective brought her home and left her with information for problem drinkers. Miranda never saw him again.

While Miranda and the detective’s connection was short-lived, they had a lot in common. Both were dedicated to their careers, and they were both low-key and logical. The gorgeous detective and the red-headed lawyer would have made a solid couple if only Miranda hadn’t sabotaged their connection with her insecurities.

Dr. Robert Leeds was definitely Miranda Hobbes’ best love interest

Dr. Robert Leeds was tall, handsome, and successful. He liked kids, treated Miranda with respect, and seemed committed to making his relationship with Miranda work. The sports medicine doctor was Miranda’s second most serious relationship during the run of Sex and the City, and frankly, he seemed like a better partner for Miranda overall.

Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Blair Underwood | Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Sure, Steve was fun and sweet, but he was always pretty immature. Dr. Robert Leeds was mature, sophisticated, and much more charismatic than Steve. Sure, he got a bit vicious after their breakup, but we can understand why. After all, he was in the apartment when Miranda decided to profess her love for Steve.

Jack’s fetish led to a breakup, but he and Miranda did have fun together

Jack only appeared in a single episode of Sex and the City, but we must admit he was one of Miranda Hobbes’ more intriguing love interests. Jack was fun-loving and spontaneous. He really brought Miranda out of her shell and introduced her to her more reckless side. Frankly, a little fun was good for Miranda.

Will Arnett | John Shearer/Getty Images

Jack had one issue. He had a penchant for having sex in public and liked the idea of getting caught. That wasn’t a huge problem for Miranda, as she found it thrilling, too. If he hadn’t upped the ante by having loud sex with Miranda while his parents were visiting, we think the relationship probably could have worked.