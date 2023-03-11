‘The Bachelor’: Season 27: Zach Didn’t Know About the Brooklyn and Kat Drama Until He Watched the Show

Though Zach Shallcross was determined to ward off drama, he couldn’t keep tensions between Brooklyn Willie and Kat Izzo at bay during The Bachelor Season 27. Kat rubbed Brooklyn the wrong way when she pulled Zach aside and kissed him right before his 1-on-1 date with Charity. However, Zach didn’t know about the drama between them until after filming for the show ended.

Aly Jacobs, Kaity Biggar, Kat Izzo, Gabi Elnicki, Zach Shallcross, Jess Girod and Brooklyn Willie | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Brooklyn and Kat argued in Tallinn, Estonia

During The Bachelor Season 27 Week 6, tensions rose between Kat and Brooklyn. Kat pulled Zach aside before his 1-on-1 date with Charity and even kissed him during their talk. This rubbed some of the women the wrong way, and Brooklyn called Kat out on it.

“I’m sorry, but I feel like that was kinda… not the time for that,” Brooklyn said to Kat when she returned, calling the act “classless.” The drama between the pair spilled over into the evening’s cocktail party. Kat pulled Charity aside to talk about what happened, and Brooklyn rushed to Charity’s defense.

The whole experience wasn’t fun for the other women in the house. On an episode of the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast, Kaity Biggar called the situation “uncomfortable.” She added, “Any time there’s negativity in the room, I wanna hit the ground running. It was just a very awkward moment.

Zach didn’t know about the drama until after ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 aired

The drama surrounding Brooklyn and Kat never reached Zach during filming for The Bachelor Season 27. In fact, Zach didn’t know what happened until he watched the show after it aired.

“What happened in Estonia with Kat pulling me out into the hallway before the Charity 1-on-1 date — I didn’t know what had followed and had been the reality for the girls for the past week or so afterward,” the Bachelor said during an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

Zach stated that he didn’t know the incident caused “issues or conflict within the women, so much so that it did.” He added, “I didn’t know how much stress that caused for everyone else and the fighting that did happen. Didn’t learn that till I watched the episode, really. I didn’t know that was like a conflict by any means.”

Brookly and Kat reunite at the Women Tell All

Despite the drama, Brooklyn and Kat both received roses in Estonia. However, they were also both sent home the following week in Hungary, though not because of the drama between them.

The Bachelor contestant Jess Girod stated on the Click Bait podcast that Brooklyn and Kat both reunite at the season 27 Women Tell All. “I feel like they came to a very good understanding at the end,” Jess revealed.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

