‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Midseason Trailer Teases Drama Between Brooklyn and Kat

ABC recently released the midseason trailer for The Bachelor 2023. As much as Zach Shallcross has been trying to avoid drama, tensions begin to run high as the season goes on. Brooklyn Willie and Katherine (Kat) Izzo appear to butt heads in the upcoming episodes.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Brooklyn Willie and Katherine (Kat) Izzo.]

Kylee, Ariel, Jessica, Katherine, Aly, Brooklyn, Mercedes, Kaity, and Greer on ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach Shallcross eliminates drama during ‘The Bachelor’ 2023

So far, during The Bachelor 2023, Zach Shallcross has done everything he can to eliminate drama quickly. During night 1, he sent Madison Johnson home when he didn’t feel a connection with the contestant.

Christina Mandrell earned the early season “villain edit” when Brianna Thorbourne told Zach she was causing tension in the Bachelor Mansion. Zach sent her home at the following rose ceremony. He also eliminated Anastasia Keramidas over concerns that she only came on the show for clout and Instagram followers.

‘The Bachelor’ midseason trailer hints tensions arise between Brooklyn and Kat

Unfortunately for Zach, the drama is far from over. The Bachelor 2023’s midseason trailer shows tensions arising between Brooklyn and Kat. “You kissed the man before she went on her 1-on-1,” Brooklyn says.

“If I want to spend a moment with him, I’m gonna take it,” Kat seemingly responds. The trailer also shows Brooklyn telling Kat, “You have your head up your a**,” and Kat walking away saying, “I don’t have time for this,” and calling her a “lunatic.”

Bachelor Fantake speculates that the drama takes place in next week’s episode. Zach perhaps arrives to pick Charity up for their 1-on-1 date in Estonia, and Kat swoops in and kisses the Bachelor. Drama then ignites between Kat and Brooklyn. It seems like this drama bleeds into the cocktail party, as the pair are wearing dresses in the later clip of them arguing.

Reality Steve says Brooklyn becomes a polarizing figure later in the season

It’s also worth noting that Reality Steve denotes Brooklyn as the “villain” later in the season. “We know Christina is going to be a polarizing figure in the first three episodes. In the back half of the season, that role will pretty much be taken over by Brooklyn,” the spoiler guru wrote.

“Just heard she was a pot stirrer and was in the middle of a lot of drama. We know she gets to episode #7 and is eliminated on her 1-on-1 date. But from all I’ve been told, just liked to instigate things that seemingly would keep her on TV.”

Still, it’s hard to know exactly what goes down between Kat and Brooklyn from trailers and rumors. Reality Steve adds, “Again, this doesn’t mean name-calling and sending threats to her IG are acceptable. It shouldn’t be for any of these women. Just watch the show, and let’s see how it plays out.”

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 27 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.