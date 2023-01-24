‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Genevie Mayo? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

ABC’s The Bachelor returned on Jan. 23 with Zach Shallcross as the new lead. The new season also features 30 new women hoping for a chance at love, including Genevie Mayo. Here’s everything we know about Genevie, including her age, Instagram, job, and more.

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ stars Genevie Mayo. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Genevie Mayo from ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

Genevie’s official Bachelor bio describes her as the “full package, with a smile that lights up every room she walks into.” In her downtime, Genevie enjoys reading books by Colleen Hoover, spending time with her family, and participating in sports activities.

As for what she looks for in a partner, Genevie wants someone loyal, adventurous, and “only dates to find the real deal.” She’s serious about finding her person, and when she loves, “she loves hard.”

In the “fun facts” section (which we now know producers create for the women), it says Genevie can “sort of” drive a stick shift. It also adds that she’s afraid of animals bigger than her, and she’s a huge Baltimore Ravens fan.

He's here and he's ready to find his soulmate. ❤️ Don't miss @zach_shallcross's journey as #TheBachelor starting Monday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/VL2kB3ZAlv — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

How old is Genevie Mayo, and what does she do for a living?

Genevie is a Maryland native and calls Baltimore City home. AT 26 years old, she works as a neonatal nurse. Genevie graduated from Towson University, according to Reality Steve, but other than that, she doesn’t have a LinkedIn profile or social media presence to give us more information.

Where to find Genevie Mayo on Instagram

When Reality Steve first revealed the upcoming cast for this season of The Bachelor, Genevie didn’t have an Instagram. However, since then, she’s created one, and it holds exactly one photo. Genevie’s one, and only photo on her profile is her headshot from her time on The Bachelor. Fans can find Genevie under the handle @pass_themayo. It looks like she decided against sharing everything about her life on social media, and we have to say, it’s pretty admirable.

The women are here and they're ready for love. ❤️ Watch the season premiere of #TheBachelor Jan 23 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/UgJk9UvHU4 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 5, 2023

What do spoilers suggest for Genevie Mayo and her time on ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

According to our favorite spoiler guru, Genevie gets picked to go on the first group date of the season. This one features former Bachelor/Bachelorette stars Courtney Robertson, Victoria Fuller, and Tahjzuan Hawkins as judges. Hit musical star Latto performs her song “Big Energy,” as well.

Genevie makes it to the Bahamas with Zach and some of the other women this season. Unfortunately, her journey ends there. Zach eliminates her during the fourth Rose Ceremony of the season.

Make sure to check out the new season of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross on ABC, and stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all of your Bachelor updates.