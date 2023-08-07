As the son of the legendary auto racer known as the “Flying Dutchman,” Arie Luyendyk Jr. isn’t sure if continuing the family business is in his kids’ future.

Luyendyk followed in his father’s footsteps and became a professional auto racer and later one of the most controversial Bachelors. He said if his children show a passion for racing, he’s happy to support them.

“I’d be a little apprehensive,” he admitted to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “But I feel if they really showed true passion for it. I’m not going to drag them to the racetrack and be like, ‘Come on, you know, get in there.’ But if they show a true passion for it, I’d definitely help them because it’s a difficult sport to break into. It’s expensive. That would be the one barrier that would be hard to overcome.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. said racing gave him focus and direction

Racing gave Luyendyk structure and discipline during his younger years. “I obviously had an amazing time growing up racing and I feel like I learned so much and it kept me really focused,” he recalled. “It showed me how to deal with a lot of pressure. It also kept me out of trouble because I always was looking forward to racing that weekend.”

“I wasn’t out partying or drinking because I was very focused on what I wanted to do with my life and my career,” he added. “So I think any time your kids have a passion for anything, you should pursue it because I feel like that’s the one thing that can really help them as individuals and teach them the most.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr |Paul Warner/Getty Images

His daughter Alessi has seen him race. “When she was little, Alessi did come to a couple of my races,” he shared. “She was so small, though. And then really I sort of backed off from accepting a lot of drives because I was always at home.” Luyendyk and his wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk have three children: Alessi and twins Senna and Lux.

“I felt a little guilty leaving Lauren at home because, at this point, it’s not really a career,” he said. “It’s more of a hobby, to be honest. I wasn’t really making anything. So, I felt kind of selfish, like going back and taking time for myself.”

“But I will say I am doing a race on December 2nd. My first sprint car race,” he revealed. “So I’m really excited about that. It’s a race promoted by Davey Hamilton Jr and I think it’s like a $50,000 prize money for the win. So I’m going for the win!”

He shares a campaign that allows students to race for a sweet prize

He’s also excited about his partnership with Advance Auto Parts and the “Fuel Ride to College” and free “Off-to-Campus” in-store services campaign.

The campaign will award 10 incoming freshmen four-year “Fuel Rides to College” in the form of four years of Shell gasoline. Advance will also give 20 incoming freshmen a $100 Advance gift card to stock up on essentials to help keep their automobiles in reliable shape this school year.

“I went to college for a marketing degree,” he said. “And I remember when I was 18 years old, I remember getting all the change together to get enough gas to get to class. So this is awesome because Advance Auto Parts is actually giving 10 students a fuel ride, which is gas from Shell Gasoline for all four years of college. So it’s really sweet.”

Also, Advance Auto offers a free auto checkup for all students. “They offer free curbside services performed at Advance Auto Parts where they can check the battery, windshield wipers,” Luyendyk said. “And that’s free to all college students. So they can come by and get a good look over and make sure their car is roadworthy before they head off to class.”

Incoming college freshmen can visit AAPFuelRide.com through Aug. 18 to enter to win and review rules.