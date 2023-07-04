Brian Wilson is a huge fan of The Beach Boys' "Darlin'," which inspired covers by David Cassidy and She & Him.

Brian Wilson said The Beach Boys‘ “Darlin'” was his favorite song he wrote. In addition, he doesn’t think all of his tunes are perfect. Notably, “Darlin'” inspired several covers by renowned artists.

Brian Wilson loves the melody of The Beach Boys’ ‘Darlin”

During a 2015 interview with American Songwriter, Wilson was asked to describe his songwriting process. “I go to the studio and sit down at the piano and play chords,” he said. “Whatever I feel like playing, you know? And then a melody starts to happen, and then the lyrics start to happen, and then you’ve got a song.”

He was also asked to name his favorite song that he wrote. “I like a song called “Darlin’,” he said. “I just like the melody.” In addition, he was asked if he ever considers dabbling in another genre. “No,” he said. “I stick to rock ‘n’ roll.”

Wilson’s comments in the interview are surprising given that “Darlin'” is not a soul song. It doesn’t have the slightest element of rock ‘n’ roll in it. While The Beach Boys are a rock band, their discography includes many genres, including new wave music, pop music, psychedelia, and country music.

Brian Wilson doesn’t regret any of The Beach Boys’ songs, even the imperfect ones

While he was willing to praise his old material, Wilson also said some of his songs were not perfect. The rocker was asked if he ever looked back on any of his songs with regret. “Well, along the way, after I recorded some songs in the early ’60s, I would listen back and say, ‘Oh, if only I had sung it in a lower key,'” he said.

He was asked if he could think of a song if he wanted to go back and change. “No, actually not,” he replied.

‘Darlin” wasn’t a huge hit but it inspired quite a few notable covers

“Darlin'” became a modest hit for The Beach Boys. The tune reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for nine weeks. The Beach Boys included “Darlin'” on their album Wild Honey. That record peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 15 weeks. While “Darlin'” and Wild Honey did alright, they did not perform as some of The Beach Boys’ releases from earlier in the 1960s.

Even though the tune never reached the Top 10, “Darlin'” inspired covers by notable artists. David Cassidy, Herb Alpert, and She & Him all put their spin on “Darlin’.” She & Him’s cover appeared on a tribute album called Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson. Notably, Wilson appeared on the album on a cover of “Do It Again.”

The Beach Boys’ “Darlin'” wasn’t one of the band’s biggest hits but Wilson loves it.