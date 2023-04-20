Why The Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’ Quotes ‘She Loves You’

The Beatles‘ “All You Need Is Love” reuses the chorus of “She Loves You.” Paul McCartney revealed this was his idea. In addition, “All You Need Is Love” quotes from the famous English folk song “Greensleeves.”

The Beatles | Bettmann / Contributor

Paul McCartney inserted part of The Beatles’ ‘She Loves You’ into ‘All You Need Is Love’

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul said “All You Need Is Love” references other songs because he decided it should. “‘All You Need Is Love’ was John’s song,” he said. “I threw in a few ideas, as did the other members of the group, but it was largely ad-libs like singing ‘She Loves You’ or ‘Greensleeves’ or silly little things at the end and we made those up on the spot.” For context, you can hear a snippet of “Greensleeves” in the song starting at three minutes and 13 seconds in. Paul sings the chorus of “She Loves You” around three minutes and 22 seconds in.

Paul revealed his feelings about “All You Need Is Love.” “The chorus ‘All you need is love’ is simple, but the verse is quite complex, in fact, I never really understood it, the message is rather complex,” he said. “It was a good song that we had handy that had an anthemic chorus.”

How these 2 songs highlight The Beatles’ evolution

“She Loves You” and “All You Need Is Love” stand in stark contrast to each other. The former is a song about interpersonal love. On the other hand, “All You Need Is Love” advocates universal love in place of materialism.

The fact that The Beatles went from writing “She Loves You” to “All You Need Is Love” shows they began to focus on bigger issues as their careers went on. Fans can draw a direct line between “All You Need Is Love” and the band members’ later songs with a message. These tunes include John Lennon’s “Imagine” and “God” as well as George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” and “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth).” While it’s not as popular as “Yesterday” or “Here Comes the Sun,” “All You Need Is Love” is a key track in The Beatles’ discography.

How ‘All You Need Is Love’ and ‘She Loves You’ performed on the charts

“All You Need Is Love” was a big hit. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a week, staying on the chart for one week. It lasted on the chart for a total of 11 weeks. The track appeared on the LP version of Magical Mystery Tour. That album topped the Billboard 200 for eight of its 93 weeks on the chart.

On the other hand, “She Loves You” reached the pinnacle of the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks. It lasted on the chart for 15 weeks. The tune appeared on The Beatles’ Second Album. The Beatles’ Second Album reached No. 1 for five of its 55 weeks on the chart.

“All You Need Is Love” and “She Loves You” are very different songs but they’ll always be connected to each other.