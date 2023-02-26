What Is ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ Jethro Actor Max Baer Jr.’s Net Worth?

The Beverly Hillbillies aired on CBS from 1962 to 1971. The TV series centered on Jed Clampett, a poor widow living with his daughter and mother-in-law in the Ozarks. When he strikes it rich after finding oil on his property, Jed moves his family, including cousin Jethro Bodine, to Beverly Hills. The seven-time Emmy-nominated series was a huge hit and made stars of Buddy Ebsen (who played Jed Clampett), Donna Douglas (Elly May Clampett), Irene Ryan (Granny), and Max Baer Jr. (Jethro). Today, Baer is the only cast member still alive. Learn more about what he’s done since The Beverly Hillbillies, and find out Max Baer Jr.’s net worth.

Max Baer Jr. became famous as Jethro on ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ cast in 1963: Max Baer Jr. (left), Irene Ryan, Buddy Ebsen, and Donna Douglas | CBS via Getty Images

Baer began his acting career with guest parts in TV series such as Maverick, Surfside 6, Hawaiian Eye, Cheyenne, The Roaring 20’s, and 77 Sunset Strip.

His breakout role came on The Beverly Hillbillies. Jethro was the not-so-smart family member, and his storyline often revolved around his job search.

Like many TV stars of the era, Baer found himself typecast once the successful series ended. So he produced, wrote, and starred in his own movie, Macon County Line, in 1974. The low-budget film became a hit.

He followed it with another film, The Wild McCullochs, which wasn’t as successful. Baer then directed Ode to Billy Joe, based on the song of the same name, and Hometown U.S.A.

He continued appearing on TV throughout the ’80s and ’90s.

Max Baer Jr.’s net worth is impressive thanks to his business dealings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Max Baer Jr.’s net worth is an estimated $50 million.

Macon County Line earned almost $25 million at the box office, more than any movie at the time. Ode to Billy Joe was also financially successful.

In 1984, Baer pursued the film rights to Madonna’s hit song “Like a Virgin.” He won $2 million when he sued ABC for trying to prevent him from making the movie.

In addition, the actor-turned-businessman became involved in other business ventures. According to USA Today, “Baer and CBS reached a ‘broad’ licensing agreement in 1991 that gave the actor rights to develop motel, casino, restaurant, and other properties using Beverly Hillbillies themes.”

In 2000, he spoke with the Tampa Tribune about his career after The Beverly Hillbillies. “Starvation was my motivation,” he told the newspaper. “I did it for the money, and I did it for the job. I was basically unemployable because all that people knew me as was Jethro, and I realized that if I’m going to work, I will have to do it myself.”

Which ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ cast members are still alive?

Max Baer Jr. is 85 years old. He is the last remaining Beverly Hillbillies cast member still alive.

Shortly after the series ended, Irene Ryan had a stroke while performing in Pippin on Broadway. She was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor and died on Apr. 26, 1973, when she was 70.

Buddy Ebsen died at 95 on Jul. 6, 2003, due to respiratory failure.

Donna Douglas was the most recent to die. Pancreatic cancer killed her on Jan. 1, 2015. She was 82.