‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Katherine Kelly Lang Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Brooke’s Closet

Katherine Kelly Lang has portrayed Brooke Logan on the CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful for over three decades now. While some fans love Brooke, she often serves as a character that fans love to hate.

However, regardless if fans love or hate Brooke, one thing they can’t deny is that Brooke Logan has always had an impeccable fashion sense. Here’s a look at one of Brooke’s most recent fashion moments that Katherine Kelly Lang loved so much she had to share it on Instagram.

This ‘B&B’ character is serving looks in her red power suit

On a recent B&B episode, businesswoman Brooke Logan was serving looks in her red power suit. There’s no denying that Brooke looked great in the suit, and it seems the actor who portrays Brooke on the soap couldn’t agree more.

Actor Kelly Katherine Lang joined the soap in 1987. She has maintained her role as Brooke Logan for more than three decades now and has always looked stylish while doing it, too.

When it comes to one of her most recent looks, Lang took to her Instagram account to share her red power suit moment with her 350,000 followers.

Many of her fans seemed to love the look as much as she did and left some encouraging comments. One fan wrote, “Red power suits you. I love this look. Go, Kel!!!”

Another fan hyped Lang up and applauded a recent storyline, writing, “Love the power suit! Also, love that Brooke is getting a younger guy!”

Brooke Logan has never been one to shy away from high fashion

While Brooke’s red power suit was something special, this B&B character is always dressed to impress. Having worked at Forrester Creations for decades now, Brooke has always had the latest and greatest looks right at her fingertips and has always taken advantage of this setup. Fans have gotten a glimpse into Brooke’s closet over the years, and it’s a wardrobe that simply does not disappoint.

From sleek satin dresses to red power suits to glamorous Forrester Creation originals, Brooke is a character that knows how to turn heads wherever she goes. The character has sported many fan-favorite looks over the years.

One of these fan-favorite looks was her stunning all-black outfit in the fall of 2021. Of course, her iconic red dress was one of her most famous looks. The color red suits Lang quite well, so it’s no surprise that many of Brooke’s most iconic looks involve the color red.

Katherine Kelly Lang would love to borrow some clothes from her character’s closet

Katherine Kelly Lang from ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

While Lang doesn’t see eye to eye with her character on everything, one thing that both Lang and Brooke love is fashion. Aside from acting on The Bold and the Beautiful, Lang has her own fashion line and owns a Benheart apparel store. According to Soaps, Lang loves clothes so much that she often finds herself playing in her home closet during her free time.

Recently, Lang shared a fun reel on Instagram featuring some shots of her trying on clothes in her closet. She used Miley Cyrus’s new single “Flowers” for some caption inspiration on the post, jokingly writing, “I can play in my closet, laugh all by myself, try on some lingerie…” Of course, the caption mimics Cyrus’s lyrics, “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, talk to myself for hours.”

It’s clear that Lang loves a good joke. However, it’s safe to say that one thing she will always take especially serious is her fashion.