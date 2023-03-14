‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Every Actor to Play Brooke Logan

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is the golden girl of The Bold and the Beautiful. Since 1987, the heroine/vixen has been a vital part of the soap opera. While the role of Brooke has become synonymous with Lang, a few other actors have stepped into the role.

Katherine Kelly Lang (March 1987 – Present)

Lang comes from a showbiz family, and it’s no surprise she decided to carry on the family’s legacy by pursuing an acting career. Her first big break came in the 1979 film Skatetown U.S.A. After several minor roles in TV shows, Lang landed the role that would make her famous.

In March 1987, Lang was cast as Brooke on William J. Bell’s new soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. Brooke quickly became a leading lady on the show and was viewed as a troubled heroine/vixen. Most of Brooke’s storylines revolved around her love life or her feud with Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery).

Her romance with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has been a key focus for the past three decades. Although she calls Ridge her destiny, Brooke’s had other lovers, including Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Lang is one of the original cast members left from the series. When the show celebrated its 35th anniversary in March 2022, the writers planned a special standalone episode revolving around Brooke. Lang remains a prominent part of the show as Brooke navigates her love life and family drama.

Sandra Ferguson (May 1997 – June 1997)

It’s hard to imagine anyone but Lang as Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful. But sometimes, the producers had to recast temporarily. In May 1997, when Lang went on maternity leave, the show cast Sandra Ferguson as Brooke.

Ferguson is best known as Amanda Cory on Another World. Around the time of Lang’s leave, Brooke was amid a big storyline. Brooke’s son Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) shot her husband, Grant Chambers (Charles Grant), but Ridge took the fall for the crime.

Ferguson’s run as Brooke lasted only a few weeks whenLang returned. Shortly after wrapping up at the CBS soap opera, Ferguson reprised her role as Amanda on Another World in 1998.

Catherine Hickland (July 1987)

Not too long after The Bold and the Beautiful‘s debut, the show temporarily recast Brooke. When Lang was out on sick leave, soap actor Catherine Hickland filled in. According to Soap Central, Hickland’s role as Brooke last two episodes in July 1987.

Hickland is no stranger to soap operas. Before filling in for Lang, she played Julie Clegg on Capitol. She later played Tess Wilder on Loving and Lindsay Rappaport on One Life to Live. Although Hickland’s role as Brooke was brief, one must wonder how she would’ve been as the permanent Brooke.