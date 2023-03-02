‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Brooke and Taylor Should Get Together and Leave Ridge, Some Fans Suggest

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) are The Bold and the Beautiful‘s newest friendship. After dumping waffling playboy Ridge Forrester, the former rivals have become best buds (Thorsten Kaye). As for what’s next in the women’s love lives, fans have an exciting idea.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang I Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans want to see Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes together

After 30 years of fighting, peace has finally been made between Brooke and Taylor. Most of their feud centered on the battle for Ridge’s heart. However, the two women have had enough.

Brooke and Taylor realized Ridge’s waffling was the problem. When Ridge again couldn’t decide between his two loves, the women turned the tables and dumped him. Since saying goodbye to Ridge, Brooke and Taylor have become friends.

Excited to see what happens next? ? #BoldandBeautiful Is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/fMsCWJRHde — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 11, 2022

But their closeness has many wondering if a romance is brewing. The Bold and the Beautiful fans supported a Brooke and Taylor romance on a Twitter thread. “It’d be funny if Brooke and Taylor decided to hook up and leave Ridge in the cold lol,” wrote one viewer.

“That would be freaking fun, oh yes, so soapy,” another fan wrote.

“Fun plot twist, Brooke and Taylor become an item. I would love to see that; it’d be awesome. Enemies into lovers, who too would go for that???” declared another commenter.

Will Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes become a couple?

Brooke and Taylor have become closer since dumping Ridge. With the philandering fashion designer out of town, Brooke’s lent her support to Taylor during difficult times. Their bond grows daily, but could it lead to romance?

A Brooke and Taylor romance would be shocking and generate renewed interest in The Bold and the Beautiful. Although the show has been teasing about pushing the envelope with the two, a Braylor pairing might not happen.

While it’s great to see Brooke and Taylor find common ground regarding Ridge, their friendship won’t last long. It’s a matter of time before something or someone comes along to test their bond. The writers love to have Brooke and Taylor as enemies, and they’ll find a way to renew their rivalry.

Who will be their new love interests on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

With Ridge out of the picture, Brooke and Taylor are free to date again. So who are some of the lucky men that could capture their attention?

At the moment, all the men are taken. Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is single but still pines after Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). If Deacon ever moves on from Sheila, he could rekindle his relationship with Brooke. Or give it another shot at wooing Taylor.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is another possible love interest. Although he’s dating Katie Logan (Heather Tom), he could find himself in a love triangle. Katie will have her hands full battling either Brooke or Taylor for Carter’s affections.

With the lack of available men, the show could bring back former love interests. Thorne Forrester (Winsor Harmon) and Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) are good choices to return for either woman. Pierce Peterson (Paul Satterfield) is also a character who could return to pursue a relationship with Taylor.

Whoever the love interests are for Brooke and Taylor will spark concern and jealousy from the other woman.