‘The Challenge’: Where Is Georgia Harrison Now, and Is She Banned?

UK native Georgia Harrison appeared to become a fan-favorite after competing in two seasons of The Challenge but hasn’t returned since 2019’s War of the Worlds 2. Is she banned, and what is the reality TV star up to now?

What is Georgia Harrison up to after ‘The Challenge’ appearances?

Love Island alum Georgia Harrison competed on two seasons of The Challenge until seemingly disappearing from the MTV franchise in late 2019. A couple of months later, Georgia joined the cast of Celebrity Ex on the Beach UK Series 1 (2020), where she reunited with Ashley Taylor. However, they split after the show.

While competing in The Challenge, Georgia appeared to relocate to Los Angeles, California, but she decided to return to the UK in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the reality TV star has become a social media influencer and frequently posts her weekend getaways. Additionally, Georgia appears to be single and has continued her boxing and martial arts training.

Judging by her rookie season, Georgia will be a huge asset for The Brits in the war to come… Unless there's trivia involved ?



Don't miss the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, Wednesday August 28 at 9/8c on @MTV ???? #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/BlYyIm8YsR — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 13, 2019

In the summer of 2020, she publicly accused UK-based reality TV star Stephen Bear, who she began dating after meeting on The Challenge, of secretly filming their sexual encounter by strategically placing hidden cameras around his house.

Additionally, Georgia claimed she showed people the video and uploaded it to websites, including the subscription-based app OnlyFans, without her consent. He was found guilty of sharing private sexual content intending to cause distress and sentenced to 21 months in prison in March 2023.

Is Georgia banned from ‘The Challenge?’

While filming Celebrity Ex on the Beach in September 2019, a picture went viral on social media depicting Georgia in blackface.

In an interview with the Challenge Mania podcast, she addressed the incident, explaining that a child painted her face during a birthday party. Georgia apologized for it but noted she thought someone strategically released the image to make her look bad, as she couldn’t acknowledge it at the time.

Georgia had a special request when she was in the back of the ambulance ? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/kTvgTvPyf3 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 17, 2019

As MTV pledged its support during the peak of the Black Lives Matter movement by cutting ties with cast members Dee Nguyen and Taylor Selfridge, due to their insensitive social media posts, many viewers assumed Georgia was banned as well.

However, the 28-year-old recently claimed she nearly made a comeback. According to the UK native, she and former finalist Theo Campbell planned to return as a team for season 38’s Ride or Dies but got cut only two weeks before filming began. Therefore, Georgia isn’t banned from The Challenge.

Georgia competed in two seasons of ‘The Challenge’

The Essex-based Love Island alum debuted on War of the Worlds partnered with Hunter Barfield. They quickly sent home his nemesis Ashley Mitchell and went on to win three daily challenges together before the game’s format switched them up.

She eliminated veteran Nany González and won a daily mission with Paulie Calafiore on her way to the finals.

GOT A TEXT! ?



Meet one of the newbies from the UK: Georgia! ??

And don't miss the season premiere of The Challenge: War of The Worlds, THIS WEDNESDAY at 9/8c! ?? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/W3H2Lfzo2y — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 4, 2019

However, Georgia couldn’t finish as the medical team disqualified her due to dehydration, placing eighth. The reality TV star returned for the following season, War of the Worlds 2, as part of Team UK but kept getting thrown into elimination as her group kept losing, and she presented the biggest female threat on their side.

After Georgia eliminated Big T Fazakerley and Esther Falana, veteran Tori Deal sent the 28-year-old home before the finals.