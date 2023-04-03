‘The Challenge’: Georgia Harrison Might Not Return for Another Season

UK-based reality TV star Georgia Harrison competed on two seasons of The Challenge, where she proved herself a formidable player. However, she hasn’t returned since 2019. In a recent post, the Essex native revealed why viewers probably wouldn’t see her on the MTV show again.

Georgia Harrison admitted she might not return for another season of ‘The Challenge’

When The Challenge: Ride or Dies aired, UK natives Georgia Harrison and Theo Campbell revealed they were cut from the final cast only two weeks before filming.

The two haven’t appeared on the reality series since their impressive back-to-back runs in the War of the Worlds installments. While Theo’s 2019 eye injury sidelined him, it’s unsure why the UK favorite hasn’t returned for another season.

GOT A TEXT! ?



Meet one of the newbies from the UK: Georgia! ??

And don't miss the season premiere of The Challenge: War of The Worlds, THIS WEDNESDAY at 9/8c! ?? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/W3H2Lfzo2y — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 4, 2019

Many viewers thought she might have gotten banned due to a picture that went viral in 2019 depicting her in blackface. She apologized for the incident and explained that it happened during a child’s birthday party. Theo made his return for spinoff World Championship, while Georgia didn’t return.

As the season aired, she answered a fan who wanted her to compete again. The Essex-based reality star responded in an April 2023 Instagram post where Georgia admitted she doesn’t “think I’ve got it in me anymore.” She continued, “I just wanna fall in love, do yoga, and have babies.” The Challenge alum noted that “the warrior in me needs to stay dormant.”

Georgia recently won a revenge porn case against Stephen Bear

Her comments about returning to the reality TV competition show comes after her trial against ex and alum Stephen Bear.

In the summer of 2020, the Love Island standout publicly accused Bear, a UK-based reality TV star she met while competing on The Challenge, of secretly filming their sexual encounter by strategically placing cameras around his house.

Bear's world is about to implode when he gets a call from his "cousin" back home, and Georgia finds out about it ? Next time on #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/KvW2gjsyKq — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 21, 2019

She claims he then showed people and uploaded it to websites, including PornHub and subscription-based OnlyFans, where he made money off the content without her consent. The revenge porn case went to court, where a judge found Bear guilty of sharing private sexual content with the intent to cause distress and sentenced him to 21 months in prison.

Afterward, he refused to apologize to his ex, instead insisting he wanted to share his “side of the story.” On the other hand, Georgia gave a statement noting she’s “relieved” the situation is behind her and feels vindicated by the outcome.

Georgia competed in two seasons of ‘The Challenge’

In 2019, the Love Island standout debuted on MTV’s The Challenge for season 33’s War of the Worlds, becoming one of the first British personalities to do so. She teamed up with Hunter Barfield and quickly sent his rival Ashley Mitchell home before winning three daily challenges together.

When the format switched up, Georgia went on to send home veteran Nany González and won a daily mission with Paulie Calafiore on her way to the finals.

Looks like Georgia should have taken Wes' deal ? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/JUSNv9mnfq — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) April 21, 2019

She seemed poised to do well, but the medical team disqualified her due to dehydration, giving her an eighth-place finish.

The formidable rookie returned for the following season, War of the Worlds 2, as part of Team UK. Her team went on a losing streak, putting her in jeopardy as she found herself in multiple eliminations as one of their strongest players. She was eventually sent home shortly before the finals.