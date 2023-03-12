‘The Challenge: UK’: 3 Things To Know Before Watching ‘World Championship’

The Challenge: UK ended with Love Island star Kaz Crossley and Made in Chelsea standout Tristan Phipps winning the title and £100,000. Here are three things to know about UK before watching World Championship.

Several showmances happened in ‘The Challenge UK’

The Only Way is Essex standout James Lock and Love Island star Arabella Chi hit it off on the first day of entering The Challenge: UK. However, after the first daily mission, he got upset with her because she didn’t pick him as a partner.

James confronted her about it, and Arabella pointed out that he also had the opportunity to team up with her. A flashback proved her right as they stood beside each other, but Tristan Phipps asked her to partner with him first. Regardless, James decided to cut things off with her before they began, noting he wanted to focus on the game. However, he went on to become the first male eliminated.

'This is about working smarter not harder' is a motto to live your life by

Additionally, dancer AJ Pritchard and The Royal World standout Zara Zoffany gravitated toward each other as they enjoyed one another’s energies. They planned to compete in the finals together, and he placed fourth while she finished runner-up.

Finally, Callum Izzard and Ella Wise previously had a fling before the season when they ran into each other in Dubai. However, they claim nothing happened due to timing. Therefore, they used the show as an opportunity to rekindle their romance. Initially, it began as a strategy for Ella, but she admitted they might have a future after the show.

Callum formed the main alliance of the season

Shortly after entering the house, Callum united Olympic judoka Ashley McKenzie, Geordie Shore standout Nathan Henry, and Love Island star Marcel Somerville to form the season’s main alliance.

They decided to target brothers Curtis and AJ Pritchard first because they realized the siblings would protect each other over anyone else.

Even though Nathan debated turning on the alliance when he won power in episode 2, the reality TV star remained loyal.

Nathan, mainly due to his other strong ties in the house, and Callum became the only two to make it to the finals, finishing second and third, respectively.

Tristan Phipps and Kaz Crossley won

Love Island star Kaz Crossley, who also trained in Muay Thai, teamed up with Ashley for the first challenge and immediately proved herself by winning the first challenge.

Additionally, she won the daily headed into the finals and teamed up with Tristan Phipps for the first leg of the finals.

The British are coming! The British are coming… to @paramountplus! Get to know Kaz, Tristan, Zara, and Nathan on The Challenge: UK before they go on to represent their country when #ChallengeWorldChamp premieres WED MARCH 8!

Even though Tristan didn’t win any dailies or have an alliance outside his close friendship with Nathan, the others underestimated his abilities and overlooked him. Therefore, he made it to the finals without a daily or elimination win. He dominated the finals, beating Nathan by over an hour.

On the other hand, Kaz barely won over Zara, edging out her time by a minute. The four were close headed into World Championship, but Nathan got medically disqualified after the first daily challenge. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.