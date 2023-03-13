‘The Challenge: World Championship’: Where Is the ‘Argentina’ Winner?

The Challenge: Argentina is the only spinoff franchise with no winner or runner-up competing in World Championship as Global MVPs. Argentina winner Sol Pérez recently opened up about her absence.

Sol Pérez explains why she didn’t compete in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

The Global MVPs representing The Challenge: Argentina in the World Championship include model Sofia “Jujuy” Jiménez, who was the third player eliminated from her season, actor Benjamín “Benja” Alfonso, who went home right after her, model Claudia Albertario who placed sixth, and celebrity chef Rodrigo Cascón who finished fourth.

Unlike other spinoffs UK, Australia, and USA, which have both male and female winners competing, Argentina champ Sol Pérez and runner-up Oky Appo didn’t return for the global series.

In a March 2023 interview, the model explained they finished filming on a Thursday, and she had to decide if she wanted to return on Sunday, a couple of days later. According to the host, she agreed to compete and tried to get the mandated vaccine. However, she couldn’t “because it was a holiday.”

Sol would have wanted to return because she did well in her season but believes “everything happens for a reason. It’s unclear why runner-up Oky didn’t compete in the global championship series, but it appears that Argentina finished filming only weeks before World Championship began. Therefore, the timing might have played a factor.

The cast is targeting ‘The Challenge: Argentina’ franchise first

The Challenge: World Championship kicked off with the Global MVPs competing against each other in a multi-step qualifier. Claudia finished last, automatically earning a spot in elimination.

She had to compete against Australia winner Kiki Morris who dominated her in a Pole Wrestle game, sending her home first.

Vamos Argentina! ? These Global MVPs are fired ? up to compete in the FIRST-EVER Challenge World Championship! ? Watch them represent their beloved country ?? on #ChallengeWorldChamp streaming NOW on @paramountplus! ? pic.twitter.com/wTaEMkroJZ — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 8, 2023

The cast is targeting the already dwindling Argentina group as they want to throw Benja and teammate Jodi Weatherton into elimination against last-place finishers Jujuy and her partner Nelson Thomas.

Additionally, Rodrigo, who’s paired up with veteran Nia Moore, is on the bottom. USA and Australia have aligned, leaving Argentina as the franchise that probably won’t last long in the global competition.

Sol won ‘The Challenge: Argentina’

Influencer Julieta “Juli” de la Puente started the competition hot, winning the first two daily missions with both partners.

She unsuccessfully targeted celebrity physician Adrián “Adro” Cormillot as she threw him into elimination both times she had power, to no avail. Rodrigo won three daily missions in a row, including one with Juli. Regardless, he nominated her for elimination during episode 4, which she won.

Following his winning streak, the chef found himself in the Arena, where he sent home Adro and then partner, former model Virginia “Virgie” Elizalde. The Argentinian native won the last challenge before advancing to the finals.

Juli finished 8th, followed by influencer Lionel “Lio” Ferro, Claudia who finished sixth, model Eva Bargiela who finished fifth, Rodrigo placed fourth, actor Yeyo de Gregorio finished third, YouTuber Oky Appo finished runner-up, and Sol won the series. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.