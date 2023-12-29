Find out why Prince Harry cut ties with one of 'The Crown' actors he met several years ago, and why some say the reason is ironic.

For six seasons several actors portrayed different members of Britain’s royal family in Netflix’s The Crown. Some royals have watched the series including Prince Harry. And now we know that the duke actually had a friendship with one of the actors who played his father. But they don’t speak anymore.

Here’s who that is and why he says the prince hasn’t talked to him in quite some time.

When ‘The Crown’ actor met Prince Harry

The Crown star who once palled around with Harry played King Charles in seasons five of six.

Dominic West met the prince back in 2013 when they both participated in the Walking With the Wounded charity event.

Photo of Prince Harry and Dominic West participatong in the Virgin Money South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 expedition for Team U.K. | WWTW via Getty Images

The challenge involved a race to the South Pole to raise money for injured veterans. West remembered that during the trek Harry built latrines for the team.

“It was cool having Harry there because he was very much part of the team. He seemed to specialize in building the latrines and he built these incredibly elaborate ones,” West recalled.

“He did one with castellated sides and a flag pole, a loo roll holder, and you’re sitting there thinking this is a real royal flush. He must have spent about 40 minutes making it. I remember thinking that he did art A-level and you can tell he is artistic.”

West added that Harry was “very kind” to him saying: “When I was having trouble with the skis he helped me out and I thought what a nice guy.”

West lost Harry’s friendship because he ‘said too much’

But the “nice guy” West knew wasn’t pleased when the actor spoke to the media about some other antics that went on during the challenge.

Dominic West attends ‘The Crown’ finale celebration in London | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In 2014, West revealed that the prince made “eye-wateringly rude jokes, which for a ­non-soldier like me was quite shocking.”

That admission and telling the press about the things they ended up doing when they were drunk ticked off the royal.

“I said too much in a press conference and so we didn’t speak after that,” the Wire star told Times Radio (per Express). “I think I was asked what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said ­something too much. When we got to the Pole a couple of the guys stripped naked and ran round the Pole. It was a sunny day with no wind so it was safe to do that. The Icelandic truck drivers who were driving the support vehicles had saved some booze for us to celebrate. So we had a bit of a binge, we were drinking Champagne out of one of the team’s ­prosthetic leg.”

Many royal watchers pointed out how ironic it is that Harry doesn’t speak to West anymore for saying “too much” to the media even though the prince has continuously aired out his family’s dirty laundry in public over the last few years.