An upcoming TV show about the royal family of Denmark and Queen Margrethe's reign is in development.

Looking for something to fill The Crown-sized hole like this writer’s done since the award-winning Netflix original series about Queen Elizabeth II’s reign ended? The search is over because there’s another royal family headed for the small screen. Denmark’s royal family is set to be the subject of an upcoming TV drama. Here’s everything we know so far, from the name of the show and who it will focus on to when it’s expected to premiere.

The Danish series will center around the royal family’s matriarch, Queen Margrethe, similar to ‘The Crown’

Per The Guardian, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s life will be depicted in an upcoming Danish TV series. Titled Af Guds nåde, which translates to “By the grace of God,” the program is being developed by Sam Productions and the Danish broadcast company TV2.

The show will begin with the early days of Queen Margrethe’s life — she was born in 1940 — set at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Queen Margrethe, who stepped back as monarch after ruling for more than 50 years, has, according to the show’s executive producer Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen, “been part of the history of all Danes.”

“It was not on the cards for the little princess to be queen, but times changed, and she became a great queen,” Sørensen said. “Now is the time to tell the magnificent story, which can give us an insight we have not had before.”

The story of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe’s reign will be told from the view of royal family members and staff

Another similarity to The Crown is the storytelling. Like the Netflix original series created by Peter Morgan, Af Guds nåde will recreate the events of Queen Margrethe’s reign with portrayals of royals as well as courtiers.

The people behind the show will have plenty of potential storylines to pick from. Take, for instance, the most recent headlines to come out of Denmark about their royal family, Queen Margrethe’s abdication.

The 83-year-old abdicated the throne in January 2024 after announcing the news via her annual holiday address a month earlier. Now, her oldest son, King Frederik, is leading Denmark’s royal family.

Prior to the abdication, there were affair allegations connected to the now-king. Not to mention Queen Margrethe’s 2022 decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles.

The TV show about Denmark’s royal family is expected to premiere in 2025

Don’t mark the calendar just yet. The series about Denmark’s royal family isn’t expected to premiere for some time, not until 2025.

That could mean January 2025 or later, perhaps in September 2025, with other fall programming. However, it’s important to note the program has reportedly been in development for the last 18 months.

As for how to watch the show in the U.S., there are currently no details regarding international distribution.

Until the show premieres, there’s always watching royal family-related TV shows and documentaries and, of course, rewatching The Crown.