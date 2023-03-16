‘The Glory’ Season 2: A New Installment Is Possible Based on the Finale – but Is It Necessary?

The hit Netflix K-drama The Glory has become a global success after its second-half premiere. Its storyline effectively shocked and hooked fans as actor Song Hye-kyo starred as the revenge-driven character Dong-eun. Fans hoped for a good outcome for the character as she went after her high school bullies. The Glory Part 2 finale gave fans what they wanted but also teased more for The Glory Season 2.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Glory and Part 2.]

Actor Lee Do-hyun as Yeo-jeong in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 finale. | via Netflix

Dong-eun got her revenge and salvation in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 finale

Fans waited months to see the rest of Dong-eun’s detailed plan for revenge against the people who ruined her life as a teen. The second half of the K-drama had her plant the seeds for Jae-jun, Sa-ra, and Hye-jeong to turn against each other and Yeon-jin. A big part of Yeon-jin’s demise was the murder of Myeong-o in The Glory and the planting of evidence in the second half. But Dong-eun also wanted justice for So-hee, another one of Yeon-jin’s victims whose murder was covered up.

Dong-eun’s plan for revenge fell into place while keeping herself free of any criminal wrongdoing. Not only did she enact her revenge on Jae-jun, but she also allowed another The Glory character to seek vengeance against him. The Glory Part 2 finale had all her bullies reap what they sowed by either getting sent to jail, death, or lifelong injuries.

After everything, Dong-eun was finally allowed to heal. She and So-hee could move on and turn 19. But the finale had a unique twist. Fans thought she would finally live happily after celebrating with Yeo-jeong. When he gets them coffee, she called him to tell him goodbye. Her original plan was to die by suicide, but Yeo-jeong’s mother stopped her. She begged Dong-eun to save her son from the torment of losing his father at a killer’s hands.

The Glory Part 2 finale ends with Dong-eun and Yeo-jeong embarking on a new revenge plan. After disappearing for a while, she returns and vows to help Yeo-jeong get revenge for his father’s death. Fans remember how the killer taunted Yeo-jeong for years about the death having no real meaning to him. The K-drama ends with both of them having pulled strings to work at the killer’s prison to enact revenge.

‘The Glory’ Season 2 could further explore Yeo-jeong possibly killing his father’s murderer

Before the K-drama’s premiere, fans knew Yeo-jeong had a dark side to him. The Glory revealed that underneath his kindness was a man who hoped to kill his father’s killer one day. What happened? Yeo-jeong’s parents are also doctors and the hospital’s chairman in the K-drama. When Yeo-jeong was still a resident, his father cared for a criminal patient.

The K-drama explained how Yeo-jeong’s father cared for all his patients, regardless of who or what they were. In The Glory Part 2 Episode 15, Yeo-jeong visits the killer to know why. At the time, the killer was recently arrested for his murders and had a broken arm. No one wanted to help him except Yeo-jeong’s father. But the hungry killer was annoyed when he told a nurse to tell his son not to eat instant ramen. Yeo-jeong’s father was murdered because the killer wanted to meet the son who loved ramen.

Yeo-jeong and his father’s killer in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 finale | via Netflix

Yeo-jeong becomes enraged that his father’s death had no real reason. The Glory Season 2 could explore Yeo-jeong and Dong-eun working together to enact revenge against the killer. The killer believed he was safe from harm inside the prison, and knowing Yeo-jeong made an oath as a doctor.

But Yeo-jeong warned him that the oath only applied to saving humans. Dong-eun and Yeo-jeong finessed the system to transfer him to the prison where Yeo-jeong is an assistant doctor. He had previously warned the killer that if they meet again, he should be wary of his food, the people, and everything else. Hyeon-nam is also revealed to have received a call from Dong-eun to return as her assistant.

‘The Glory’ Season 2 is not a necessity, according to fans

In a Twitter poll, fans were asked if The Glory Season 2 was something they wanted to see happen. Fans saw how Dong-eun was always steps ahead and was never caught for what she did. For Yeo-jeong, his revenge story occurs in a heavily guarded prison full of inmates. The Glory Season 2 is tempting.

But the poll revealed that out of 40 votes, 57.5% of fans felt the K-drama ended well. While technically having a cliffhanger, the ending was a full circle and ignited a lifestyle that fits both characters. Of the total votes, 42.5% of fans want to see The Glory Season 2.

Actor Lee Do-hyun as Yeo-jeong in ‘The Glory’ Episode 7. | via Netflix

The Glory writer Kim Eun-sook has not expressed plans for another installment. From March 6th to the 12th, The K-drama amassed 124,460,000 hours viewed and stayed in Netflix’s Top 10 for six weeks. The K-drama even outranked You: Season 4 with 75,810,000 hours viewed.