‘The Glory’ Part 2 Finale: Dong-eun and Yeo-jeong’s Story Ends With Another Plan for Revenge

The revenge K-drama The Glory takes on even more dangerous feats as Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) destroys the lives of her bullies. Dong-eun sets the bait and evidence that leads her bullies to turn against each other and justice for So-hee. But does Dong-eun get her happily ever after? The Glory Part 2 finale has Dong-eun and Yeo-jeong hunt down a new perpetrator.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Glory Part 2.]

‘The Glory’ Part 2 characters Yeo-jeong and Dong-eun. | via Netflix

Dong-eun sets up Yeon-jin to be convicted of Myeong-o and So-hee’s murders

Dong-eun begins to tear apart Yeon-jin’s life by ruining her image by posting her past online and pushing Do-yeong to divorce her publically. As fans know, Dong-eun revealed her scars in The Glory to him and the truth about his wife. To make matters worse, she also revealed their daughter is Jae-jun’s. Standing by Dong-eun, he helps ruin her reputation and takes his daughter, Yeon-jin’s pride and joy.

The blade that killed Yeon-jin is when it is revealed she murdered So-hee and Myeong-o in The Glory Part 2. Yeon-jin had lied to the public about So-hee’s death. Dong-eun sets the stage for Myeong-o’s body to be discovered. She and Yeon-jeong find it at the abandoned funeral home the corrupt detective was keeping it at.

As fans know, Yeo-jeong learned that Yeon-jin killed Myeong-o at Jae-jun’s store using an expensive liquor bottle. While under for a procedure, he took skin from the foot wound he inflicted on her in the struggle. Dong-eun, and he planted the evidence on Myeong-o before the thugs dumped his body. A lighter from So-hee’s case connected Yeon-jin to Myeong-o’s murder and the crime scene, leading to her arrest.

Meanwhile, Sa-ra’s life was destroyed. Dong-eun set a trap to get her to retake drugs at her family’s church. It was live-streamed, and the public later discovered her family was involved in tax evasion. But at Myeong-o’s funeral, Sa-ra becomes enraged by Hye-jeong’s attitude and stabs her neck with a pen. Sa-ra and her family are arrested. Hye-jeong is shamed and feels used by them. Dong-eun baits her to tamper with Jae-jun’s eye medicine, which she does. It leads to Jae-jun crashing his car. He is pushed to his death into cement at a building site by presumably Do-yeong.

Dong-eun is asked to help Yeo-jeong get his revenge in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 finale

From the start of the revenge K-drama, fans knew that Yeo-jeong understood Dong-eun’s pain. His father was murdered by a killer while trying to help him. Yeo-jeong and his mother longed for their revenge but could not. Dong-eun knew about his father, but in The Glory Part 2, she found the letters the killer sent to him. After they successfully fulfill the revenge plans, Dong-eun planned to die by suicide.

Yeo-jeong’s mother stops her. She tells Dong-eun that she learned everything from So-hee’s mother and permitted her son to help her. She wants to save his son from his hell, so she urges Dong-eun to help him. Dong-eun disappears for a while to gather information. While Yeo-jeong misses her, she suddenly returns when a GO piece has moved. She asks him f he wants lessons in revenge and who she should kill first.

Song Hye-kyo as Dong-eun in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 Episode 16 | via Netflix

This time, she will be his executioner. The Glory Part 2 finale gave fans what they wanted as Dong-eun and Yeo-jeong shared their first kiss. They begin their revenge plan against Yeon-cheon (Lee Mu-saeng), the killer. While living happily together, Dong-eun has returned to school to study architecture. Her plan is meticulous as she tutors a student whose father is a corrections officer.

As fans know, Yeo-jeong had tried to get a job at the same prison as the killer. But he was refused because they are not allowed to hire victims of an inmate. Dong-eun finds a loophole when she gets advice that a prisoner could be transferred to another prison.

‘The Glory’ Part 2 finale has Yeo-jeong face his father’s killer

Yeon-cheon was attacked in prison and beaten in prison before his transfer. But The Glory Part 2 finale revealed that Dong-eun had volunteered to lead a debate course at another prison. Meanwhile, Yeo-jeong had begun working there as well as a doctor for the inmates. As Yeon-cheon is transferred to that same prison, a flashback ensues.

Yeo-jeong had visited him in the other jail. But Yeon-cheon was confident that he would be safe. Yeo-jeong is a doctor, after all, and pledged an oath. But he tells him the oath applies when he is “saving” people, not killing them. He gives a final warning to look out for his food, the people next to him, and everything else if they ever meet again.

Lee Do-hyun as Yeo-jeong in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 | via Netflix

The Glory Part 2 finale ends with Yeon-cheon realizing that Yeo-jeong is the prison doctor and will seek revenge. Dong-eun says her final goodbyes to So-hee. The final scene is her and Dong-eun entering the prison together.

The Glory Part 2 is available on Netflix.