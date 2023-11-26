Gerry Turner would totally consider other entertainment industry oppurtunities now that his time on 'The Golden Bachelor' has ended, including 'Dancing with the Stars'

If spoilers for The Golden Bachelor are correct, Gerry Turner got everything he wanted from the dating competition. Apparently, things went so well that the 72-year-old retired restauranteur is not opposed to trying his luck in other TV competitions. As the series ends, Gerry is keeping his options open. He recently said he would even turn the tables and compete on a reality TV series.

Gerry Turner is open to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ appearance

Gerry Turner isn’t about to turn down any entertainment opportunities. After living a pretty quiet life in Indiana, Gerry appears to be enjoying the limelight and notoriety The Golden Bachelor has brought him. While he apparently has found love, he isn’t against continuing to shake things up. In fact, he recently revealed he’d be totally up to appearing on an upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Gerry Turner’s daughters and granddaughters | ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

The New York Post caught up with Turner, who revealed that he’s totally interested in exploring all reality TV opportunities. When asked specifically about Dancing with the Stars, Turner said he would need more information before committing to anything, but he insisted he thinks it would be “fun.”

While Gerry Turner is open to following up his dating competition experience with a dance battle, nothing seems to be set in stone. A competition is currently in progress, so if Turner does sign up to dance on national TV, it’ll be some time before fans see it. We will probably see The Golden Bachelorette first.

Gerry Turner wouldn’t be the first ‘Bachelor Nation’ alum to take part in the dance competition

While no announcements have been made, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Turner were to pop up on Dancing with the Stars. Several alums from Bachelor Nation have appeared on Dancing with the Stars over the years. The dating competition alums have been really successful on the dance floor. Two former bachelorettes have won the mirrorball.

Charity Lawson | Connie Chornuk/ABC via Getty Images

Both Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe competed in Dancing with the Stars and won. Brown took home the trophy in season 28. Bristowe got the win the following year. Matt James, whose mother appeared on The Golden Bachelor, also tried his luck on the dance floor, as did Joe Amabile, Sean Lowe, and several other dating hopefuls. None performed as well as Brown and Bristowe, though. Still, they gave solid performances.

The tradition isn’t ending anytime soon, either. Charity Lawson, the most recent bachelorette, is a participant in the current dance competition, and so far, she is a fan favorite. Gerry Turner could be next.