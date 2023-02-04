‘The Last of Us’ Actor Gabriel Luna Says He Needs Only 2 People on His Apocalypse Dream Team

The Last of Us is making headlines and creating a massive online conversation, with fans praising the actors and the post-apocalyptic storyline. The show’s stars have a lot of on-set experience in an apocalypse, but who would they want in a real end-of-the-world scenario? Star Gabriel Luna revealed he needs just one person on his apocalypse dream team.

What is ‘The Last of Us’ about?

The Last of Us is based on a hugely popular video game of the same name. It follows Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, and Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, as they navigate a world that has been ravaged by a viral fungal infection.

The infection turns humans into cannibalistic plant zombies that can infect others and change them into zombies. Ellie is immune to the infection and might hold the key to a vaccine. Joel, a smuggler, has been tasked with transporting her to a group that is working on creating this cure.

Who would Gabriel Luna want with him in a zombie apocalypse?

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, the cast of The Last of Us boasts talent like Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Nico Parker, and Luna, who stars as Tommy, Joel’s younger brother. Tommy is a former soldier who is hopeful about the possibility of a better world.

Gabriel Luna attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO’s “The Last of Us” at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

During a recent interview with IMDb, Luna revealed that he shares some of his character’s sappiness. When asked who he would want to have by his side during a The Last of Us-style apocalypse, the actor said, “Number one: Smaranda Luna, my wife.”

“I think love is an important element when trying to get through times like those,” Luna continued. “And you know what? Me and her would be enough.”

Smaranda is also an actor, as well as a producer, and stand-up comedian. She has appeared in the comedy series Patti and Marina and the miniseries Harley and the Davidsons, as well as many short films.

The couple is pretty private, so it’s unknown when and how they met. They tied the knot in 2011 and have been together ever since, living together in Los Angeles.

Will there be a second season of ‘The Last of Us?’

New episodes of The Last of Us will air on HBO every Sunday at 9 pm ET until the season finale on March 12. The show has become a huge hit, with critics and audiences alike praising each episode as it airs.

The show holds a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 94% audience score. Many critics have pointed out that, not only is The Last of Us an excellent show in its own right, but an incredibly faithful adaptation of the 2013 video game it is based on.

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

With all this popularity, it’s no surprise that The Last of Us has already been renewed for a second season. There’s no word yet on when fans can expect the second season to begin production.