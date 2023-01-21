‘The Last of Us’ is the Buzziest TV Series of 2023

The new year has kicked off, and TV fans are already chomping at the bit for some of the hottest new shows of 2023. While upcoming titles like Marvel’s Secret Wars and The Mandalorian spinoff, Ashoka, are definitely on fans’ minds, media giant HBO once again seems to be producing the most eagerly awaited title of the year. There are a lot of shows to buzz about this year, but The Last of Us easily overshadows all the rest.

Anticipation is high for ‘The Last of Us’

The Last of Us is one of the most beloved video games of all time, so it was no surprise to fans when they found out that HBO was working on a massive budget series based on the games.

In the years since the series was announced, the excitement has reached a fever-pitch. Even the slightest hints about the show have prompted a constant barrage of rumors and theories. It’s little surprise then that IMDb named The Last of Us the most anticipated show of 2023.

Big shoes to fill

Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO’s “The Last of Us” I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Last of Us isn’t video game royalty because of its gameplay or some novel technology it pioneered. What really captured the hearts of gamers was the story and emotional interaction between its central characters, Joel and Ellie.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will have a lot to live up to in these starring roles. And though there is plenty of buzz around the show, there has been controversy too. Almost as soon as Pascal was announced as playing Joel, some took to social media outraged the actor didn’t have the character’s trademark beard.

Plenty to be excited about in 2023

The Last of Us may have topped IMDb’s list, but there’s more great TV to look forward to this year. The number two spot on the list went to Marvel’s Secret Invasion, which will feature Samuel L. Jackson’s return to screens as Nick Fury. In this series, fans will see Fury fight alongside a faction of Skrulls who have been secretly infiltrating Earth.

The third most anticipated show is The Fall of the House of Usher. This series will adapt not only its title story but also several more of Edgar Allen Poe’s works. Netflix horror veteran Mike Flanagan wrote, directed and produced the show, which follows his work on The Midnight Club and The Haunting series.

Good thing we’re just getting started in 2023, because it sounds like there’s tons of great shows on the way.