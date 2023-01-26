‘The Last of Us’: How Ellie’s Secret to What Happened When She Was Infected Is Related to Riley

HBO‘s The Last of Us is based on the popular video game and has done a good job of keeping to the source material. The main star of the series is Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey), a teen born in the Boston QT who might be the answer to saving the last of humanity. The Last of Us lightly teased how Ellie was infected, but spinoffs of the video game take it a step further, and fans will see how it relates to the character Riley (Storm Reid).

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us.]

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 | Liane Hentscher via HBO

Ellie reveals to Joel and Tess how she was bitten in ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2

Joel and Tessa become wary of Ellie when the scanner reveals she is infected but has not turned. Ellie reveals her healed bite. As they venture through the grid, their original plan through the hotel and nearby route are blocked by a swarm of infected. Instead, they must go with Plan B, the more dangerous way through a previously infected museum.

While venturing to their new destination, Ellie asks where all the clickers are. Tess explains she will notice when they are nearby, but Ellie says she did not “the last time.” Her comment has Tess finally asking the question of how she was bitten. Ellie explains she broke the rules and snuck into the abandoned and sealed-off mall in the QZ.

She never expected there to be a runner until one appeared out of nowhere. At first, she believed she got away. But realized she was bitten. But Tess asks if she had gone alone. The look on Ellie’s face changes as if she is hiding a secret, and she tells Tess she went alone. Fans of The Last of Us are aware that the series has teased the introduction of an important character in Ellie’s life, Riley, and how she is connected to Ellie and her bite.

Riley and Ellie’s backstory is explored in ‘The Last of Us: American Dreams’ and the video game expansion

In the first episode of The Last of Us, Ellie is being held under observation by Marlene (Merle Dandridge), the leader of the Boston QZ Fireflies. It is safe to say that Ellie is angered by having to spend day after day in an empty room. She calls the Fireflies “terrorists,” to which Marlene answers, “Was Riley a terrorist?” It is the first time fans hear the name Riley. But who is she, and what does she have to do with Ellie?

The Last of Us creators have made a few tweaks for the series but will keep Riley’s story. According to the Radio Times, Riley is not an original character in the 2013 video games. Instead, she was introduced in The Last of Us: American Dreams comic books and became an animated reality in the 2014 game expansion, The Last of Us: Left Behind. The HBO series has teased they will follow Riley’s story from the spinoffs and her relationship with Ellie.

As fans noticed in The Last of Us Episode 2, Ellie tells Tess she was alone in the mall. But it is not true. In the spinoffs, Ellie met Riley while in military school in the QZ. By then, Riley had developed her own mindset about not conforming to government rule and supported the Fireflies. As she and Ellie become best friends, they one day decide to venture into the abandoned mall.

They restore the power, turn on the carousel, have fun, and mend their friendship. This is the pivotal scene where Ellie confirms her love for Riley and kisses her. But their happiness is short-lived when they run into an infected. Both of them are bitten trying to escape, but Ellie is forced to kill her best friend and love interest.

Storm Reid will play Riley in flashback scenes for ‘The Last of Us.’

Euphoria actor Storm Reid was confirmed to play the guest role of Riley in The Last of Us. As Riley is not a central character in the games, she will appear in flashbacks of Ellie’s past with her. In a first look at Reid as Riley, fans see the character in front of a carousel. The official The Last of Us teaser showcases Ellie and Riley in a glimpse of the tragic scene that will unfold.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reid praised Ramsey and confirmed their scenes together would cause heartache. “To be able to say that I shared a screen with Bella Ramsey is just incredible. I think she’s absolutely brilliant, and I can’t wait to see our episode. It was so much fun to film, and it was heartbreakingly beautiful,” said the actor.