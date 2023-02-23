Designer dads Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent returned to HGTV for The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Season 2 and the couple recalled an emotional moment that became a season highlight.

Berkus and Brent said Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Season 2 will be filled with more emotional, heartwarming scenes, but the moment Brent shared with their first client’s daughter was particularly special.

‘Nate & Jeremiah Home Project’ Season 2 began with a special art project

Brent recalled how an art project with the client’s 11-year-old daughter was something he will never forget. “There was a moment where I sat down with a young woman. I think she’s 11,” he recalled to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“She was dealing with some mental health issues,” he continued. “I sat down to do an art project with her. And I’ll never forget that hour because she was so creative, so smart, so warm, so open, so clear. She really made an impact on me. And what her family had navigated with her diagnosis and the grace that they move through the world with.”

“It’s actually the premiere episode,” he added. “We learned a lot from them. And I’ll never forget not only meeting her, but the moment where we looked at them and said, ‘You deserve something special too, and you deserve a breath, and let us give you that breath.'”

Nate and Jeremiah received a special letter from the child’s parents

As parents themselves, Brent and Berkus said seeing how the art project had such a positive impact on the client’s daughter was overwhelming.

“Also, we got a letter from the mother, Jeremiah did, saying there’s no greater gift,” Berkus shared. “It doesn’t matter what you do to our home because our daughter was nervous to come to film with Jeremiah and do that scene with you.”

“She was really nervous when she left the house and she came back into the house skipping and smiling from ear to ear because she felt seen and heard and valued,” Berkus added. “And you did that for her, Jeremiah did it. I wasn’t in that scene. But to get that kind of correspondence from a parent, as parents ourselves is unbelievably meaningful.”

What can viewers expect on ‘Nate & Jeremiah Home Project’ Season 2?

Brent and Berkus said that Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Season 2 will feature many more heartfelt scenes. “Our show is unique in the sense that you learn about people through their things, the good and the more complicated things,” Brent said.

“There is a big evolution from where we start versus when people move into their homes,” he continued. “You’ll see that this season. And I think one thing that we really pushed ourselves on is making sure that each episode, the designs feel completely different than the one before. Because people are different. So we’re really proud of what we’re able to craft. And we’re really proud of the stories that we got to be a part of and who we got to meet.”

How has parenthood changed how Nate and Jeremiah look at design?

Brent also noted that parenthood has also taught him about creative freedom. “I think we take experiences from every part of our life,” he said. “But I think more importantly, the children have taught me a lot about freedom creatively.”

“I’ve always prided myself on my ability of freedom when it comes to crafting a home and now, bringing in the colors and textures and having some playfulness in the space,” he added. “It’s definitely shifted the way I look at pink. I never thought I would like it and now I’m like, ‘Huh, I don’t hate it.’ And now a purple rug. And I’m like, OK, this is fun. It’s just been a blast.”

Berkus joked about how his mother used to say his children were color deprived. “It reintroduced us to living with a lot of color and pattern that started when both of them were born and has continued to evolve and it’s bleeding into other areas of the home,” he said. “My mother used to say she thought our daughter was color deprived, living in a house that was gray and taupe and white and beige. And now I think no one could say that about our space any longer. Because the kids have brought that out in us. We look at things slightly differently.”

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Season 2 is on Wednesday at 9 pm ET on HGTV.