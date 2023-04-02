‘The Night Agent’ Season 2: Everything We Know and All the Questions We Have

The Night Action line remains open for another day. Netflix‘s suspenseful and action-packed political drama, The Night Agent, has already been renewed for season 2. Here’s everything we know about the second installment so far and what we’re wondering about Peter Sutherland’s (Gabriel Basso) next thrilling mission.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Night Agent Season 1.]

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in ‘The Night Agent’ Season 1 | Dan Power/Netflix

Will there be another season of ‘The Night Agent’ on Netflix?

The Night Agent was originally pitched as a limited series with 10 episodes. However, season 1 became an immediate success, climbing to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 upon its release. According to Deadline, The Night Agent had a record-breaking opening weekend with 168.7 million hours viewed. So, it’s not too surprising that the streamer quickly greenlit the Shawn Ryan-created series for a second season.

“The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world,” Ryan said in a statement. “To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

Right now, all we know for certain is that The Night Agent Season 2 is happening. A release date is likely at least a year or more away. And while we’d love to see every phenomenal cast member/character (well, the ones who are still alive) from season 1 return, that would all depend on where the story goes. That brings us to …

What ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 could be about

The Night Agent Season 1 ended with us finally learning who was behind the subway bombing: Vice President Ashley Redfield (Christopher Shyer). He wanted to take out suspected terrorist Omar Zadar (Adam Tsekhman), along with several civilians to make it look like a terrorist attack. When Peter foiled his plan, Redfield called on Chief of Staff Diane Farr (Hong Chau) to cover it all up.

One year later, Redfield planned to bomb Zadar and President Travers (Kari Matchett) at Camp David. Peter and Rose (Luciane Buchanan) saved the day once again. To thank Peter, the president gave him a promotion to Night Agent. Instead of answering the phone, he’ll be the one calling. The final scene showed Peter and Rose, now dating, saying their goodbyes as Peter jetted off to training.

Now that Peter is a Night Agent, the possibilities are endless for season 2. Perhaps we’ll see him on his first mission. It’s worth noting that season 1 was based on a novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, but the novel doesn’t have a sequel, so season 2 would be entirely original.

Before The Night Agent’s renewal, Ryan told Deadline the initial pitch was to have any future seasons be their own self-contained stories with “a few but not most of the characters” returning. So, there’s even a chance Peter could be a side character in season 2 as another Night Agent (or Night Action phone-answerer) takes the lead. After all the praise surrounding Basso as a leading man, though, that plan could change. Only time will tell.

We have some lingering questions from season 1

Mission Accepted: The Night Agent Season 2. Coming 2024 ? pic.twitter.com/2ukNSbcuHl — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2023

The Night Agent Season 1 did a great job of tying up all the loose ends. There aren’t many lingering mysteries heading into season 2. However, we’re left wondering about the fate of some characters: What happened to Diane and the VP? Will the VP’s daughter, Maddie (Sarah Desjardins), be able to emotionally recover from her father’s abuse and corruption?

Aside from the obvious questions about where Peter is going next and what exactly being a Night Agent entails, we also need to know what this means for him and Rose. Will their relationship last in The Night Agent Season 2? If they can survive multiple assassination attempts together, they can probably survive long distance, but who knows?

The Night Agent Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on season 2.