New Shows & Seasons Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, Showtime, and Prime Video in April 2023

There’s very little time left in March 2023, which means April is upon us. If you subscribe to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Showtime, Prime Video, or Hulu, listen up. Discover what’s coming to your favorite streaming platforms in the way of new shows and returning series in April.

Netflix: ‘Firefly Lane’ concludes with season 2 part 2 on April 27

The long-awaited final Installment of Firefly Lane comes out in April 2023, but not until the end of the month. That gives fans plenty of time to read the books on which the Netflix series is based and give season 1 and the first half of two a rewatch. Moved up from the original June release date, Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 drops on Netflix on April 27.

Netflix releases, new additions, and returning series in April 2023

Aside from Firefly Lane, dozens of new shows are being added to Netflix in April. Plus, new seasons of your favorite shows are being added. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in April and when:

War Sailor Limited Series — April 2

Surviving R. Kelly: Part III Season 3 — April 3

The Signing Season 1 — April 4

Beef Season 1 — April 6

IRL – In Real Love Season 1 — April 6

The Nutty Boy Season 2 — April 6

Thicker Than Water Season 1 — April 7

Transatlantic Limited Series — April 7

CoComelon Season 8 — April 7

Season 8 — April 7 All American: Homecoming Season 2 — April 11

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire Limited Series — April 11

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian Season 1 — April 11

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing Limited Series — April 12

Smother-in-Law Season 2 — April 12

Florida Man Season 1 — April 13

April 13 Obsession Limited Series — April 13

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Season 2 — April 13

Queenmaker Season 1 — April 14

Doctor Cha Season 1 — April 15

Oggy Oggy Season 2 — April 17

April 17 Better Call Saul Season 6 — April 18

April 18 Ex-Addicts Club Season 1 — April 20

The Diplomat Season 1 — April 20

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites Season 1 — April 20

April 20 Indian Matchmaking Season 3 —April 21

Rough Diamonds Season 1 — April 21

April 21 Welcome to Eden Season 2 — April 21

Ada Twist, Scientist Season 4 — April 22

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version Season 1 — April 25

Love After Music Season 1 — April 26

The Good Bad Mother Season 1 — April 26

Workin Moms Season 7 — April 26

Sharkdog Season 3 — April 27

Sweet Tooth Season 2 — April 27

The Nurse Season 1 — April 27

InuYasha Season 6 — April 28

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch Season 1 — April 28

Wave Makers Season 1 — April 28

New shows and seasons coming to Disney+ in April 2023

On April 5, tune in to the Mexican remake of Jules Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth. Starring Óscar Jaenada (Pompilio Calderón), Margarita Rosa de Francisco (Pola), Mauricio “El Diablito” Barrientos (voice of Claudio), and Gabriel Goity (Julio Verne), subscribers can watch all eight episodes beginning April 5.

Here’s what else to watch on Disney+ in April:

The Ghost and Molly McGee Season 2 — April 2

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown Season 1 — April 5

The Crossover — April 5

The Owl House Season 3 — April 9

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet — April 12

Kiff Season 1 — April 12

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 1 — April 12

It’s All Right! — April 12

Rennervations — April 12

Big City Greens Season 3 — April 19

Hamster & Gretel Season 1 — April 19

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Season 1 — April 19

Dino Ranch Season 2 — April 26

Going Fur Gold Season 1 — April 26

Saturdays Season 1 — April 26

Matildas: The World at Our Feet — April 26

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — April 26

‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ and other Apple TV+ releases

Based on Laura Dave’s New York Times best-selling novel and starring Jennifer Garner, The Last Thing He Told Me comes out on April 14. The series follows Hannah, a woman who discovers her husband has vanished amid an embezzlement incident.

Here’s what else to watch on Apple TV+ this April:

Schmigadoon! Season 2 — April 5

Jane — April 14

Drops of God — April 21

The Afterparty Season 2 — April 28

‘Dave’ Season 3 and other shows coming to Hulu in April

The FX series Dave Season 3 premieres on April 6. Dave (Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd) is headlining his first-ever tour and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is — and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. Catch up on the first two seasons on Hulu.

The Good Mothers Limited Series — April 5

Reginald the Vampire Season 1 — April 5

Spy x Family Season 1 — April 6

Tiny Beautiful Things Limited Series — April 7

Blood Money Season 1 — April 10

Ice Road Truckers Season 3 — April 10

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion Season 1 — April 10

Am I Being Unreasonable Season 1 — April 11

Single Drunk Female Season 2 — April 13

Love Me Season 2 — April 21

Dear Mama — April 22

Saint X — April 26

‘Love and Death’ comes out April 27 on HBO Max

Based on the true story of Candy Montgomery’s 1980 murder, Love & Death premieres on HBO Max April 27 and stars Elizabeth Olsen, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, and Jesse Plemons. Here’s what else to stream on HBO Max in April:

Royal Crackers Season 1 — April 3

Craig of the Creek Season 4E — April 4

Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 5 — April 6

The Winchesters Season 1 — April 6

Kung Fu Season 3 — April 7

Happy to be Home with the Benkos Season 1 — April 9

Titans Season 4 — April 13

A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 — April 14

#BringBackAlice Season 1 — April 14

100 Foot Wave Season 2 — April 16

Barry Season 4 — April 16

Para – We Are King Season 2 — April 17

Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1D — April 18

Fired on Mars Season 1 — April 20

Diary of an Old Home Season 2 — April 21

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 3 — April 21

Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 — April 23

The Dog House: UK Season 4 — April 27

Showtime to release a ‘Waco’ follow-up series April 14

In 2018, Waco starring Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh premiered on the Paramount Network. On April 14, Showtime will release Waco: The Aftermath, a five-episode limited series that focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster, including the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist Timothy McVeigh.

TV shows coming to Prime Video in April 2023

Prime Video will release The Boarding School: Las Cumbers Season 3, a reboot of the popular El Internado, on April 7. Also coming to Prime Video in April is Dead Ringers (April 21) and Citadel (April 28).