New Shows & Seasons Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, Showtime, and Prime Video in April 2023
There’s very little time left in March 2023, which means April is upon us. If you subscribe to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Showtime, Prime Video, or Hulu, listen up. Discover what’s coming to your favorite streaming platforms in the way of new shows and returning series in April.
Netflix: ‘Firefly Lane’ concludes with season 2 part 2 on April 27
The long-awaited final Installment of Firefly Lane comes out in April 2023, but not until the end of the month. That gives fans plenty of time to read the books on which the Netflix series is based and give season 1 and the first half of two a rewatch. Moved up from the original June release date, Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 drops on Netflix on April 27.
Netflix releases, new additions, and returning series in April 2023
Aside from Firefly Lane, dozens of new shows are being added to Netflix in April. Plus, new seasons of your favorite shows are being added. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in April and when:
- War Sailor Limited Series — April 2
- Surviving R. Kelly: Part III Season 3 — April 3
- The Signing Season 1 — April 4
- Beef Season 1 — April 6
- IRL – In Real Love Season 1 — April 6
- The Nutty Boy Season 2 — April 6
- Thicker Than Water Season 1 — April 7
- Transatlantic Limited Series — April 7
- CoComelon Season 8 — April 7
- All American: Homecoming Season 2 — April 11
- Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire Limited Series — April 11
- Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian Season 1 — April 11
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing Limited Series — April 12
- Smother-in-Law Season 2 — April 12
- Florida Man Season 1 — April 13
- Obsession Limited Series — April 13
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Season 2 — April 13
- Queenmaker Season 1 — April 14
- Doctor Cha Season 1 — April 15
- Oggy Oggy Season 2 — April 17
- Better Call Saul Season 6 — April 18
- Ex-Addicts Club Season 1 — April 20
- The Diplomat Season 1 — April 20
- Tooth Pari: When Love Bites Season 1 — April 20
- Indian Matchmaking Season 3 —April 21
- Rough Diamonds Season 1 — April 21
- Welcome to Eden Season 2 — April 21
- Ada Twist, Scientist Season 4 — April 22
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version Season 1 — April 25
- Love After Music Season 1 — April 26
- The Good Bad Mother Season 1 — April 26
- Workin Moms Season 7 — April 26
- Sharkdog Season 3 — April 27
- Sweet Tooth Season 2 — April 27
- The Nurse Season 1 — April 27
- InuYasha Season 6 — April 28
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch Season 1 — April 28
- Wave Makers Season 1 — April 28
New shows and seasons coming to Disney+ in April 2023
On April 5, tune in to the Mexican remake of Jules Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth. Starring Óscar Jaenada (Pompilio Calderón), Margarita Rosa de Francisco (Pola), Mauricio “El Diablito” Barrientos (voice of Claudio), and Gabriel Goity (Julio Verne), subscribers can watch all eight episodes beginning April 5.
Here’s what else to watch on Disney+ in April:
- The Ghost and Molly McGee Season 2 — April 2
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown Season 1 — April 5
- The Crossover — April 5
- The Owl House Season 3 — April 9
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet — April 12
- Kiff Season 1 — April 12
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 1 — April 12
- It’s All Right! — April 12
- Rennervations — April 12
- Big City Greens Season 3 — April 19
- Hamster & Gretel Season 1 — April 19
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes Season 1 — April 19
- Dino Ranch Season 2 — April 26
- Going Fur Gold Season 1 — April 26
- Saturdays Season 1 — April 26
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet — April 26
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — April 26
‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ and other Apple TV+ releases
Based on Laura Dave’s New York Times best-selling novel and starring Jennifer Garner, The Last Thing He Told Me comes out on April 14. The series follows Hannah, a woman who discovers her husband has vanished amid an embezzlement incident.
Here’s what else to watch on Apple TV+ this April:
- Schmigadoon! Season 2 — April 5
- Jane — April 14
- Drops of God — April 21
- The Afterparty Season 2 — April 28
‘Dave’ Season 3 and other shows coming to Hulu in April
The FX series Dave Season 3 premieres on April 6. Dave (Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd) is headlining his first-ever tour and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is — and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. Catch up on the first two seasons on Hulu.
- The Good Mothers Limited Series — April 5
- Reginald the Vampire Season 1 — April 5
- Spy x Family Season 1 — April 6
- Tiny Beautiful Things Limited Series — April 7
- Blood Money Season 1 — April 10
- Ice Road Truckers Season 3 — April 10
- Swamp People: Serpent Invasion Season 1 — April 10
- Am I Being Unreasonable Season 1 — April 11
- Single Drunk Female Season 2 — April 13
- Love Me Season 2 — April 21
- Dear Mama — April 22
- Saint X — April 26
‘Love and Death’ comes out April 27 on HBO Max
Based on the true story of Candy Montgomery’s 1980 murder, Love & Death premieres on HBO Max April 27 and stars Elizabeth Olsen, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, and Jesse Plemons. Here’s what else to stream on HBO Max in April:
- Royal Crackers Season 1 — April 3
- Craig of the Creek Season 4E — April 4
- Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 5 — April 6
- The Winchesters Season 1 — April 6
- Kung Fu Season 3 — April 7
- Happy to be Home with the Benkos Season 1 — April 9
- Titans Season 4 — April 13
- A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 — April 14
- #BringBackAlice Season 1 — April 14
- 100 Foot Wave Season 2 — April 16
- Barry Season 4 — April 16
- Para – We Are King Season 2 — April 17
- Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1D — April 18
- Fired on Mars Season 1 — April 20
- Diary of an Old Home Season 2 — April 21
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 3 — April 21
- Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 — April 23
- The Dog House: UK Season 4 — April 27
Showtime to release a ‘Waco’ follow-up series April 14
In 2018, Waco starring Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh premiered on the Paramount Network. On April 14, Showtime will release Waco: The Aftermath, a five-episode limited series that focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster, including the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist Timothy McVeigh.
TV shows coming to Prime Video in April 2023
Prime Video will release The Boarding School: Las Cumbers Season 3, a reboot of the popular El Internado, on April 7. Also coming to Prime Video in April is Dead Ringers (April 21) and Citadel (April 28).