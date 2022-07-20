‘The Office’: Michael, Dwight, Jim, and Pam Are Returning in 1 Unique Way

The Office is one of the most beloved TV shows of all time. Fans desperately want to see it happen, but pulling off a reunion with the entire cast might be hard. (That’s what she said). We’ll get something of an Office reunion with an upcoming John Krasinski movie starring Steve Carell, but a return to Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch isn’t likely. Still, Michael, Jim, Pam, Dwight and the rest of The Office cast are returning in one unique way.

John Krasinski (from left), Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, and Steve Carell in ‘The Office’ | Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

‘The Office’ cast infused their characters with their personalities and followed several rules to make the show funny

The U.S. version of The Office spent nearly a decade on the air, won five Primetime Emmys (though none for acting), and created legions of loyal fans.

Steve Carell (Michael Scott), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), and Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) anchored the ensemble cast, but each cast member brought something to the table. Everyone who appeared on camera followed specific rules to make the show as funny as possible.

As The Office gained popularity over the years, famous actors such as Will Ferrell, Idris Elba, Kathy Bates, and James Spader had significant guest roles. Still, the main players knew Carell’s exit was the beginning of the end for the show.

The longer we go, the less likely we are to see Carell, Krasinski, Fischer, and Wilson reunite for a reboot. But the entire cast of The Office is returning in a unique way — sort of.

‘The Office’ Lego set brings back the cast in a unique way

Carell moved on to star in Minions and Despicable Me movies. Krasinski transformed into a writer-producer-director-actor with the A Quiet Place movies, and other members of The Office cast successfully continued their careers when the show ended.

Now they’re all back stalking the bullpen at the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch — in Lego form.

The Danish toy company recently announced preorders for its The Office Lego set, which hits shelves on Oct. 1, 2022. The 1,164-piece set includes 15 minifigures, several accessories (such as a stapler in jello, a Dundie award trophy, a copy machine, and a World’s Best Boss mug), per the Lego website. Additionally, Michael’s office detaches from the rest of the set so it can be displayed separately.

The set seemingly has it all, but some fans might argue some key people are missing.

Which characters are missing from the Lego set?

Even with 15 characters included in the set, The Office Lego set had to leave a few members of the cast out.

The characters enjoyed several memorable moments on the show, but there’s no Jan, Roy, Karen, or Robert California. Perhaps even more egregious are the absences of Gabe Lewis, Erin Hannon, and Andy Bernard.

Gabe (Zach Woods) appeared in more than 50 episodes, which wasn’t enough to earn the minifig treatment. With Pam at reception, there was no room for Erin. Unfortunately for fans, there’s no Andy minifig, but he’s still represented — the wall between Michael’s office and the conference room has a hole in it.

The Office Lego set — which, for now is the only way the cast is returning — retails for $119.99.

