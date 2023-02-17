‘The Office’: Why Trying on Pam’s Wedding Dress Was so Special for Jenna Fischer

The Office introduced a potential romance between Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer) in the first season. It played out over the years like Ross and Rachel on Friends, Tony and Angela in Who’s the Boss? and many other TV shows. When Jim and Pam finally married on The Office, Fischer said trying on the wedding dress was special.

Jenna Fischer | Byron Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Fischer was on a Television Critics Association panel on the set of The Office in 2009. While filming season 6, Fischer had already tried on Pam’s wedding dress and shared her emotions with the press. The Office is now streaming on Peacock.

Pam’s wedding dress made Jenna Fischer reflect on her ‘The Office’ journey

Compared to other shows, The Office let Jim and Pam get together relatively quickly. They were in other relationships before the timing was finally right. Then it was still an endearing puppy love sort of thing from their first kiss to the proposal and pregnancy. Fischer reflected on all of that when she tried on Pam’s wedding dress.

“Really, it was really very special to have this girl who, when I started playing her, just really didn’t quite know who she was,” Fischer said. “And she wasn’t with the right man. And then there I was standing in this fitting for her dress to the right man.”

Jim and Pam’s wedding coincided with Jenna Fischer’s wedding

It just so happened that the wedding season came when Fischer was planning her own wedding to Lee Kirk. It would be Fischer’s second marriage and they are still together with two children. On the set, Fischer dodged questions about her real wedding, preferring to keep it about Pam.

Jim and Pam's love story ??? pic.twitter.com/xYqka5r6k1 — The Office on Peacock (@theofficetv) February 13, 2023

“Well, Pam is going to be walking down the aisle very soon because she is pregnant, but trying to hide that from certain members of her family” Fischer said, “So they’re getting married pretty quickly in, like, the fourth episode. And I actually just had a fitting for Pam’s wedding dresses, like, just right before I walked in here, and that was a really special moment. We found one. I hope it gets approved by the powers that be.”

Jim and Pam had many more ups and downs

The wedding wasn’t the end of the story for Jim and Pam either. Once they had kids, parenthood was the subject of many episodes. Jim also gets a second job with a sports marketing company that requires a commute to Philadelphia. That’s a hike considering Dunder Mifflin is based in Scranton.

The commute and Jim’s double duty schedule cause strains. Jim ultimately chooses his family over the business opportunity. In the series finale, the whole Halpert family moves to Austin, TX, far away from Dunder Mifflin.