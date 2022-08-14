‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Puts a Genius Twist on Classic Chicken Cordon Bleu

Ree Drummond gives classic chicken cordon bleu a new twist that’s easy and completely foolproof. The Pioneer Woman star’s Hasselback chicken cordon bleu recipe earns glowing reviews, with people calling it a simple and impressive dinner dish that doesn’t take a lot of effort.

Ree Drummond puts a new spin on chicken cordon bleu

Drummond makes a Hasselback version of chicken cordon bleu that’s “quick, easy, and good enough for company,” according to the Food Network star.

Drummond made the dinner favorite on an episode of The Pioneer Woman and the dish comes together so quickly. She eliminates the need to pound chicken and wrap it around ham and cheese, but still incorporates all of the elements in a unique way.

She made the topping first by combining panko crumbs, melted butter, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star’s trick simplifies chicken prep

Drummond worked on the chicken next, cutting slits in the breasts without slicing all the way through. She brushed honey Dijon mustard on the chicken and sprinkled the bread crumb mixture over the top.

The Food Network host tucked pieces of Canadian bacon slices and Swiss cheese slices in each slit then baked the chicken in a 425 degree Fahrenheit oven for 40 minutes.

After she cooked the chicken, she served it with simple sauteed green beans. “Now that’s an easy dinner,” she said.

You can find the full recipe on the Food Network site.

Drummond’s spin on chicken cordon bleu is a fan favorite

Based on the reviews on the Food Network site, Drummond’s Hasselback chicken cordon bleu recipe is a hit, with comments including, “Easy and delicious!!!” and “Made it exactly to the recipe and it was great.”

One reviewer raved, “I can’t say enough good things about this recipe. You don’t usually get impressive AND easy in one recipe but it is both!! All the flavors are spot on and the directions (from frozen) worked out perfectly! I will be preparing this dish often!!”

Another person shared, “Easy and impressive presentation and flavor. It’s great if you want to get the flavors of this classic without the more intermediate-level pounding and rolling of the chicken.”

One person shared, “This recipe was a simplistic version of a fancy chicken cordon bleu without the hassle! And still looked absolutely professional and to be honest an impressive dish to make for that special someone!”

Another reviewer noted they substituted deli ham for the Canadian bacon and still had amazing results. “I would have given this a 10!!!” they shared.

One reviewer shared their similar successful use of substitutions and additions, writing, “Delicious! I used honeycup mustard as it has a sharp bite, Jarlsberg cheese, and uncured Black Forest ham cut into quarters. I also used panko that had Italian seasoning, plus I added a tablespoon or so of fresh thyme to the bread crumb mixture.”

