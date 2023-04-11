‘The Rookie’: When Is the Season 5 Finale?

The end is near, The Rookie fans. Well, the end of season 5, that is. Only a few episodes remain before the ABC drama series goes on its summer break (and hopefully picks back up again in the fall for season 6). And we have everything you need to know about the final episodes of The Rookie Season 5, including the finale date.

Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen and Nathan Fillion as John Nolan | ABC/Gilles Mingasson

The finale of The Rookie Season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The last episode’s title is unknown as of the writing of this article, along with the hour’s plot. But since the finale is only a few short weeks away, we’ll learn more about the highly-anticipated finale soon.

The finale of The Rookie: Feds Season 1 will air directly afterward at 9 p.m. ET, so perhaps there is another “crossover” in the works for the two shows.

However, given the audience’s reaction to the multiple prior so-called crossovers, the writers of The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds would be wise to keep the two shows’ finales separate. There’s time for more crossovers in the future (if ABC renews both series).

Is ‘The Rookie’ renewed for season 6?

ABC has yet to announce what the future holds for The Rookie following the season 5 finale. However, even though the network hasn’t confirmed that season 6 is in the works, it’s inevitable.

The Rookie was ABC’s most-watched drama in the fall of 2022. And its audience totals only grew when the network moved its timeslot from Sundays at 10 p.m. ET to Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET in 2023. The second half of The Rookie Season 5 has put up great numbers for ABC, so it wouldn’t make sense for executives to cancel one of their most popular shows.

Plus, Eric Winter, who plays Tim Bradford, revealed that he’s confident about a possible sixth season. So, from where we’re standing, it’s only a matter of time before ABC renews The Rookie for season 6. Perhaps the network is just waiting until after the season 5 finale airs before delivering the good news about The Rookie.

This scene was brought to life in such a real way and left us so emotional ? Stream #TheRookie on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/qlhYGO3Zlj — The Rookie (@therookie) April 10, 2023

Is ‘The Rookie’ new tonight, April 11?

Unfortunately, The Rookie fans have to wait one more week before the next season 5 episode drops. The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20, “S.T.R.,” airs Tuesday, April 18, on ABC.

The upcoming hour features the return of two characters — Isabel (Tim’s ex-wife) and Skip Tracer Randy. Isabel is back in Los Angeles to talk to Tim about something. And Randy contacts Nyla Harper and John Nolan when he accidentally stumbles onto two murder scenes. So it sounds like fans are in for a juicy and hilarious episode.

Episode 21, “Going Under,” will premiere on Tuesday, April 25. And, as mentioned above, the season 5 finale of The Rookie drops on Tuesday, May 2.

Fans can stream all seasons of The Rookie on Hulu.

