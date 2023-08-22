Season 2 of 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' premieres on Netflix on August 23. Meet the five couples who will put their relationships to the test.

The Ultimatum is back on Netflix. Season 2 of the reality dating series premieres August 23 with a new cast of five couples who are at a crossroads in their relationships. After one person issues an ultimatum to marry or move on, they temporarily split up and participate in a three-week trial marriage with another cast member. Then, they reunite with their original partner and decide whether to end things for good or get married.

So, who are the 10 brave people who signed up for this relationship experiment? Let’s meet the cast.

Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman

Kat Shelton, 28, is the ultimatum giver. She’s a travel nurse who’s been criss-crossing the country with her boyfriend, Alex Chapman, 32, who works in software sales.

Kat and Alex align on many of their interests, but they have some serious communication issues. He wants his girlfriend to be more assertive about what she wants, but she prefers to avoid conflict and let Alex take the lead in decision-making. But now, she’s taking his advice and putting her foot down about marriage. However, Alex might be too logical and practical to make the leap from boyfriend to husband.

Lisa Horne and Brian Okoyein

(L-R) Lisa Horne, Brian Okoyein of ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 | Jackson Petty / Netflix © 2023

Lisa Horne, 32, is a vice president of clinical services with a 10-year-old daugter. Her boyfriend, Brian Okoyein, 29, is a financial analyst. Their relationship began as a casual, six-month situationship, but Lisa eventually insisted that Brian commit to a real relationship. Now, they’ve been dating for a year and a half and don’t agree on when they should get married or start a family together.

Lisa, the ultimatum-giver, is ready to get married, and if Brian isn’t ready, she’s prepared to move on. Brian, however, has concerns about Lisa’s jealousy and her habit of taking disagreements and turning them into major arguments. Will they be able to work through their communication issues and move forward as a couple?

Ryann McCracken and James Morris

(L to R) Ryann McCracken, James Morris in ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Ryann McCracken, 24, is a radiologic technologist. Her boyfriend, James Morris, is also 24 and a grad student and research assistant. These high school sweethearts have been together since they were 16. But as they’ve gotten older, their youthful romance has been plagued with communication and trust issues. Those only got worse when James moved out of state to finish his education.

After eight years together, Ryann believes it’s time for her and James to commit to each other for good. However, James wants to focus on getting a secure job so they can start of their life as a married couple on solid ground. But Ryann might be out of patience with James and ready to walk away if he won’t put a ring on her finger.

Riah Nelson and Trey Brunson

(L to R) Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson of ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 | Jackson Petty / Netflix © 2023

Ultimatum-giver Trey Brunson, 29, is an area manager at a paper mill. His girlfriend, Riah Nelson, 25, works as a managing server.

After connecting online, Trey and Riah started dating long-distance. Eventually, she moved in with him, and now they’ve been together for two years. However, cracks have started to emerge in their relationship. She thinks he’s not putting much effort into date nights, while he feels social media has warped her expectations. But Trey is committed to this relationship and wants to get married. She’s not so sure a wedding is in her future.

Roxanne Kaiser and Antonio Mattei

(L to R) Antonio Mattei, Roxanne Kaiser in ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Antonio Mattei, a 30-year-old freight broker, is dating Roxanne Kaiser, a 31-year-old founder and CEO. He’s known since they first met that he wants to marry her, but it took years for them to actually get together. Now, they’ve been in an on-and-off relationship for the past four years and Antonio is ready to say “I do.” But the career-focused Roxanne isn’t so sure she wants to get married. She wants a husband who matches her income and ambition, and Antonio might not measure up. Antonio is feeling neglected, so he’s given her an ultimatum in the hopes that it will force her to seriously consider accepting his proposal.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 Episodes 1-8 release August 23 on Netflix. Episodes 9-10 release on August 30.

