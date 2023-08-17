A new season of 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, August 23.

Another group of couples is about to put their relationships to the test in The Ultimatum Season 2.

Netflix’s reality dating series brings together five couples who are on the fence about their future together. One person is ready to tie the knot, but the other isn’t so sure. To test their commitment, they’ve agreed to participate in an unusual experiment: They’ll break up with their original partner and pair up with another cast member for a “trial marriage.” After three weeks, everyone reunites with their original partner. At that point, they’ll have to decide whether to split up for good, get married, or pursue things with another cast member.

‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 2 premieres August 23

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 premieres Wednesday, August 23 on Netflix.

Season 1’s hosts (and real-life couple) Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts for The Ultimatum’s second season.

“All of you are about to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Vanessa promises in the season 2 trailer (via YouTube), which features tears, accusations, and hints that one cast member might be pregnant.

In other words, the cast (and viewers) can expect another wild ride as these couples hash out their issues.

“I’m aware that anything can happen,” one participant says in the teaser.

‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 release schedule

The Ultimatum Season 2 will have 10 episodes that release in two batches on Netflix. The first eight episodes drop on August 23. The final two episodes hit the streaming service on Wednesday, August 30.

‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 cast

‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 cast members Lisa Horne and Brian Okoyein | Jackson Petty / Netflix © 2023

So, who are the couples who’ve signed up for The Ultimatum Season 2? And who issued the ultimatum?

Alex, 32, first connected with Kat, 28, online. He pursued her relentlessly, and they eventually connected in real life. Since then, they’ve been traveling the country for her career as a nurse. Though they have plenty in common, communication has been an issue, with Alex expressing concerns that Kat doesn’t speak up about what she wants. So, she’s addressing his concerns by issuing an ultimatum about marriage.

When Lisa, 32, and Brian, 29, first started dating, it was more about casual hookups than a serious relationship. But after six months, Lisa put her foot down and demanded that Brian commit. They’ve been together for the past year and a half. Now, Lisa wants to get married. But Brian has concerns about her jealousy and tendency to turn disagreements into major arguments.

Ryann and James, both 24, are high school sweethearts who’ve been together since they were 16. Now, Ryann is ready to take the next step in their relationship. But James thinks they should wait until he lands a better job. However, she’s losing patience and wants a ring on her finger sooner rather than later.

Riah, 25, and Trey, 29, met two years ago on a dating app. After dating long distance, Riah moved in with Trey. However, over time, the romance fizzled and now Riah feels her boyfriend isn’t putting in the effort on date nights. He thinks her expectations are unrealistic and wants to focus on building a solid partnership like the one his parents had. So, he’s given her an ultimatum. But she’s not sure marriage with Trey is in her future.

Roxanne, 31, and Antonio, 30, have been in an on-and-off relationship for four years. Now, Antonio – the ultimatum giver – wants to get married. But the ambitious and career-focused Roxanne wants a life partner who matches her in income and goals. She’s not sure Antonio is that guy.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.